Naked man disrupts traffic near Keyes along South Carpenter Road

A naked man disrupted traffic along South Carpenter Road outside of Keyes on Saturday afternoon.
Stanislaus County Sheriff deputies received a call at 4:20 p.m. about a shirtless man causing a disturbance while walking down the middle of the roadway near West Keyes Road. Sgt. Jon McQueary said about half a dozen calls came in about the man in question, reporting he had continued to disrobe while heading south down Carpenter. Callers reported he also was slapping and grabbing at vehicles as they drove around him, McQueary said.
By the time deputies arrives, the man had walked about a mile, to around West Taylor Road, and was naked. McQueary said deputies attempted to take him into custody, but he refused to submit. Non-lethal bean bag rounds were deployed to subdue the suspect. The 42-year-old was arrested and booked for resisting arrest and a probation violation. His nude stroll, McQueary said, was just an infraction.
