2017 Opening Day for The Miracle League

Natalie MacDonald (right) runs the bases with help from buddy Isaiah Kirchner (left) during the opening games of the season for The Miracle League, a baseball league for developmentally disabled children, at Big Valley Grace Community Church on March 18, 2017.
John Westberg
Eric Pierce hits the ball with the help form his buddy Marcos Alberto (orange shirt) during the opening games of the season for The Miracle League, a baseball league for developmentally disabled children, at Big Valley Grace Community Church on March 18, 2017.
Benjamin Anderson (left) crosses home plate with buddy Tyler Meyer (right) during the opening games of the season for The Miracle League, a baseball league for developmentally disabled children, at Big Valley Grace Community Church on March 18, 2017.
Javier Perez congratulates player from the cubs after a game between the Red Sox and the Cubs during the opening games of the season for The Miracle League, a baseball league for developmentally disabled children, at Big Valley Grace Community Church on March 18, 2017.
Madison Gustafson (Red Sox jersey) crosses home plate with her buddy Kaylee Juarez during the opening games of the season for The Miracle League, a baseball league for developmentally disabled children, at Big Valley Grace Community Church on March 18, 2017.
Tommy Loredo stops at third while running the bases during the opening games of the season for The Miracle League, a baseball league for developmentally disabled children, at Big Valley Grace Community Church on March 18, 2017.
Max Borcher throws the ball while fielding during the opening games of the season for The Miracle League, a baseball league for developmentally disabled children, at Big Valley Grace Community Church on March 18, 2017.
Landon Encinias (middle) gets a high five from coach Bryan Markum (right) during the opening games of the season for The Miracle League, a baseball league for developmentally disabled children, at Big Valley Grace Community Church on March 18, 2017.
Max Borcher hits the ball during the opening games of the season for The Miracle League, a baseball league for developmentally disabled children, at Big Valley Grace Community Church on March 18, 2017.
Victor Huerta hits a ball deep during the opening games of the season for The Miracle League, a baseball league for developmentally disabled children, at Big Valley Grace Community Church on March 18, 2017.
