ADA lawsuits continue to hammer Modesto-area shops and restaurants

0:52 Raw Video: Two injured in DUI crash in front of Beyer High School Pause

1:38 Patterson High entrepreneur pitches her idea to judges

0:41 Two in custody after death of Modesto 3-year-old

1:39 Modesto's Beyer falls in Sac-Joaquin Section D-II boys basketball final

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:41 Neighbor explains what she heard at Ripon officer-involved shooting

2:30 Ashton Kutcher testifies on efforts to end human trafficking

2:11 Drone video captures aerial view of Los Banos house fire

0:47 Mike Dunbar on Tom McClintock town hall meeting