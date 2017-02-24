Feds deny request to keep Don Pedro spillway open

Federal officials Friday denied a request to keep the Don Pedro Reservoir spillway open, to the chagrin of operators concerned about future storm runoff in their Tuolumne River watershed.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said the spillway must be closed to reduce the threat of flooding on the lower San Joaquin River, which is fed by the Tuolumne.
The Tuolumne has flowed at about 16,000 cubic feet per second since the spillway opened Monday, causing moderate flooding on its banks but creating more space in Don Pedro for upcoming storms and the spring snowmelt. The Corps of Engineers ordered it reduced to 11,300 cfs, on a timeline that was not immediately available.
We will have more on this story today.
