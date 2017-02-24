News

February 24, 2017 10:01 AM

Modesto crews reinforce sewer fix after river overruns system

By Kevin Valine

The city's temporary fix to stop Tuolumne River water from entering and overwhelming Modesto's sewer system is holding, and city crews are working to reinforce and strengthen it.

Crews built a temporary barrier around a section of sewer trunk line along the riverbank Thursday to keep river water from entering a hole in the trunk line and the city's sewer system. That section of the trunk line was submerged under the rising river.

Utilities Director Larry Parlin said there remains a 90 percent chance that within several weeks Modesto will have to release partially treated waste-water that poses a risk to public health into the San Joaquin River because the sewer system is reaching its storage capacity.

But he said in addition to delaying the release of waste-water, the temporary fix means less waste-water would need to be released.

Parlin said the city will have to wait until the river recedes and conditions along the riverbank improve before crews can make a permanent fix.

