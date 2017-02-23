Modesto set to release wastewater into San Joaquin River

Modesto expects to release partially treated wastewater that poses a threat to public health into the San Joaquin River as soon as Thursday because its sewer system is overwhelmed by the recent storms and rising river water.
Utilities Director Larry Parlin said the wastewater the city plans on discharging into the river would be treated to remove about 85 percent to 90 percent of its pollutants. But he said it would not undergo disinfection which kills the bacteria in the water.
“It’s a potential hazard and it’s considered a health hazard,” Parlin said. “But from a practical matter, it is not a severe threat.”
Parlin said it appears river water is getting into the sewer system along the section of a major sewer trunk line that runs along a bank of the Tuolumne River from the Seventh Street Bridge to the city’s Sutter Avenue wastewater treatment plant along the river.
He said that section of trunk line is submerged under several feet of river water. The city does not yet know whether the water is entering the trunk line because it is damaged or there are missing or damaged sewer manholes.
Modesto noticed the increased flows of wastewater into the Sutter plant Monday as the river continued to rise. Parlin said the plant typically processes 20 million gallons of wastewater this time of year, but he said that flow has jumped to 40 million to 50 million gallons per day because of the river water entering the sewer system.
He said Modesto cannot store this much wastewater. The wastewater is first treated at the Sutter plant and then sent by pipeline to the city’s Jennings Road treatment plant along the San Joaquin River. The wastewater then receives additional treatment. The city can treat some of the water to a high enough standard that it can safely be released into the river.
The rest is stored at Jennings in ponds and used to irrigate farmland planted with animal feed in the growing season. Parlin said if the city does not discharge the additional wastewater into the San Joaquin River it will cause flooding and widespread damage to the Jennings plant and surrounding area. He said the ponds are nearing capacity.
He said discharging this wastewater into the San Joaquin River would violate the plant’s discharge permit issued by the state. He said city officials are keeping state officials appraised of this situation. He said Modesto could release the wastewater into the San Joaquin by Thursday or within a few days.
