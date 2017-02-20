Breaking: TID preparing to open Don Pedro Reservoir spillway as early as 3 p.m. Monday

The spillway gates at Don Pedro Reservoir could open as early as 3 p.m. Monday, but no earlier, authorities said.
The Turlock Irrigation District made the declaration late Sunday night due to “volatile changes in forecasts for upcoming storms,” an agency press release stated.
“Landowners, growers and those living along the Tuolumne River, out of an abundance of caution, should undertake necessary steps to protect their property and livestock as Tuolumne River levels will rise quickly,” the agency stated in an 11 p.m. press statement.
Opening the spillway would provide relief for the brimming reservoir, which was just under 4.5 feet from reaching its maximum as of 4:40 a.m. Monday.
A storm that’s made its way into the Central Valley and could bring up to five inches of rain in and above the Sierra foothills would likely bring the reservoir that’s about a 50-minute drive from Modesto to its maximum.
Since midnight, downtown Modesto has received 0.25 inches of rain.
The water from the spillway would flow into the Tuolumne, which runs through the eastern part of Stanislaus County, into Modesto and then to the west part of the county.
Some residents in Modesto and west of town along the Tuolumne already have been evacuating from their homes as the river has been within inches of the 55-foot flood stage.
Late last week, Stanislaus County officials were at mobile home parks along River Road near Ninth Street to issue voluntary evacuation notices.
As of 3:30 a.m. Monday, the level had reached 54.70 feet., but that will no doubt rise with the impending spillway opening and subsequent high flows into the Tuolumne.
The last week of rain, light flooding and news of the spillway possibly opening has brought back memories of 1997, when under similar conditions thousands of residents were flooded out of ther homes.
We’ll have more on this breaking news throughout the morning.
