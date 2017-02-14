Stanislaus County declares flooding emergency

The flooding in Stanislaus County, and the threat of more to come, prompted an emergency declaration by the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
The action “allows the county to access more resources to better assist with costs to fix local roads and assist residents affected by rising water levels and flooding,” a news release said. The amount of money from state and federal sources is not yet known.
The county’s hardest-hit area is around Crows Landing, where the San Joaquin River flooded trailer parks over the weekend. The Tuolumne River is running high, but within its banks, to create room in Don Pedro Reservoir for future runoff from the Sierra Nevada.
Gov. Jerry Brown had already included Stanislaus in his own emergency declaration. The Trump administration announced Tuesday that it would grant the state’s request for flood aid.
