Large Planned Parenthood support rally eclipses opposition in Modesto

On a day designated nationally to protest Planned Parenthood, the handful of people opposing the reproductive health care provider was eclipsed by a rally of hundreds supporting it in Modesto.
Saturday was scheduled as a “Defund Planned Parenthood” rally day across the country by anti-abortion groups. Seven protesters came out to hold signs largely silently in front of the Planned Parenthood on McHenry Avenue late Saturday morning. The small group was supported by the occasional horn honk from passing cars.
Meanwhile, a counter rally, planned at noon at McHenry and Briggsmore avenues, drew more than 200 people – many wearing the bright pink “pussyhats” from the nationwide Women’s March on Washington demonstrations last month. The boisterous crowd’s chants and cheers were punctuated regularly by horn blares from motorists.
The reproductive health care provider has long been a point of controversy because besides its pregnancy prevention, women’s health and cancer screening services, it also provides abortions. Now that Donald Trump is president, the GOP-led Congress has restarted discussion of defunding the nonprofit organization nationwide, which serves 2.5 million women and men annually. Planned Parenthood is already barred from using federal funds to pay for abortions, except in cases of rape, incest or when the life of the mother is at stake, by the Hyde Amendment, originally passed in 1976.
The smaller group of protesters came from various local church groups, said organizer Ellen Vager of Modesto. Their signs read “Defund Planned Parenthood” and “Planned Parenthood lies to you,” among other things.
“We believe in pro-life. These are the people who believe life begins at conception,” she said.
At the other rally, organized by the Democratic Women’s Club and new Stanislaus Resistance group, more than 200 supporters waved signs that read “I stand with Planned Parenthood” and “We won’t go back,” along with other slogans.
Patty Hughes of the Democratic Women’s Club said she has been encouraged by the level of support and engagement for progressive causes since the election. Organizers ran out of signs to hand out. She said the group has no plans of slowing down.
“This is the beginning of many, many rallies coming up in the area,” she said. “The election got everyone compelled to step up and express themselves and show their support for all human rights.”
Modesto resident Susan Diamond, a licensed marriage and family therapist, was among those spurred to action by the new administration. She said the vast majority, around 80 percent, of her clients rely on Planned Parenthood for health care needs, not including abortions.
“This is not just about abortions. This is about having access to services and the ability to control your own body and your own family,” she said.
Marijke Rowland: 209-578-2284, @marijkerowland
