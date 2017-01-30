News

January 30, 2017 12:44 PM

Woman’s body found in car in pond near Waterford

Bee Staff Reports

Stanislaus County Coroner’s officials are investigating after deputies responding to a report of a car in a pond near Waterford found a woman’s body inside.

According to Sgt. Anthony Bejaran, deputies were called to an orchard near Crow and Milnes roads at 10 a.m. Sunday. They called a tow truck operator to remove the car, which Bejaran identified only as a sedan.

When the car was pulled out of the pond, deputies found the body of a woman inside the passenger compartment, Bejaran said.

Coroner’s investigators responded to the scene. It is not clear whether any foul play was involved, pending results from an autopsy. The woman has not yet been identified.

