No dairy, no eggs, no problem for vegans at new Modesto doughnut shop

1:14 Eviction attempt leads to standoff Pause

0:35 Almond growers nourish bees

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

2:45 Stanislaus Sports Weekly: Game of the Week

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:54 Anatomy of a presidential concession speech

4:11 Kansas man released 12 years early by President Obama

0:42 Scene of Modesto crash, shots fired

1:54 Why we make New Year's resolutions