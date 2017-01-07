Motorcyclist fleeing from officer crashes, dies in downtown Modesto

A motorcyclist from Ceres, one in a group of about 10 racing in downtown Modesto on Friday night, crashed while fleeing from police and later died at a hospital.
A Modesto Police sergeant spotted the group at about 10:15 p.m. on Tenth Street near K Street and initiated a traffic stop. The motorcyclists turned east on K and sped away.
The sergeant did not pursue the motorcyclists, but the group continued east to 14th Street where they ran a red light and three of the motorcyclists collided with a two-door sedan driving through the intersection.
One of the riders fled , following the others who were not involved in the collision.
The other two were taken to a Modesto hospital. Ubaldo Valdivias, 31, of Ceres, died at the hospital. Cipriano Cerna Jeronimo, 27, of Merced, was treated for a knee injury.
The driver of the sedan was not injured.
The Modesto Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating the collision. Witness statements and physical evidence are being evaluated before any cause will be determined, according to a press release.
No one was been arrested in connection with the incident.
This is the second time in just over a week that a motorcyclist has died trying to elude an officer.
Nicholas Boniford, 37, of Modesto died Dec. 29 when he crashed into a center divide on Briggsmore while fleeing an officer who attempted to pull him over for speeding.
Anyone with information regarding the Friday night collision is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tipsters may also text information to Crime Stoppers at 274637. Just type “TIP704” along with your message.
