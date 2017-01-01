Channel 3, 58, disappear from DirecTV lineup over contract dispute

Sacramento-area subscribers to DirecTV lost access Sunday to channels KCRA 3 and KQCA MY58 after their parent company failed to reach a new agreement with the satellite TV provider.
In a release issued Sunday, Hearst Televison took aim at DirecTV, saying it was seeking to obtain access to Hearst channels at “below market rates.” The agreement between DirecTV and Hearst expired at midnight on the night of Dec. 31. Satellite companies are not allowed to broadcast TV stations without their consent.
Elliott Troshinsky, president and general manager of the local Hearst channels, noted that the channels are still available over the air for free. Viewers can determine what type of antenna they need at http://www.antennaweb.org/.
Comments