California to drivers: Starting Sunday, don’t hold that cell phone

In Sacramento, where distracted driving is reaching dangerous levels, drivers are expressing mixed feelings about a new state law cracking down on cell use by motorists.
Starting Sunday, drivers no longer will be allowed to hold their cell phones in their hands for any reason.
The law plugs a major loophole in the state’s existing hands-free cell phone laws. Until now, talking and texting on hand-held phones while driving has been illegal. But any other hand-held use of a phone, such as changing your music playlist or even shooting videos, is technically legal.
Drivers can still use their cell phones, hands-free, which often means voice activated and operated. The phones must be mounted on the dashboard or windshield.
With the phone mounted, drivers will be allowed to touch the phone once, to “activate or deactivate a feature or function of the hand-held wireless telephone or wireless communications device with the motion of a single swipe or tap of the driver’s finger.”
The law, AB 1785, is designed to stop people from holding their phone in hand for a variety of uses that have become popular in recent years, including checking and posting on Facebook, Snapchatting, scrolling through Spotify or Pandora playlists, typing addresses into the phone’s mapping system, or shooting videos and taking photographs.
Assemblyman Bill Quirk, D-Hayward, the bill author, said the law brings California’s groundbreaking hands-held phone legislation into the modern era - and makes it easier for law enforcement to pull drivers over and cite them for illegal use of their phones.
“The whole idea is you don’t have the phone in your hand, period,” he said.
A California Office of Traffic Safety study this year determined that one out of every eight drivers on the road are paying as much attention to their smart phone as they are to the road. State road safety officials estimate that some form of distracted driving is a factor in 80 percent of crashes. That’s prompted numerous education and enforcement efforts in California aimed at reducing distracted driving.
“Smart phones and apps have made that a very difficult goal,” state traffic safety spokesman Chris Cochran said. “We recognize that it’s not going to be a quick turnaround, but a long haul.”
Few Sacramentans this week said they have even heard of the new law, and many said they wonder how enforceable it will be.
James Turner is a Lyft rideshare driver whose phone represents his business lifeblood. It notifies him when someone wants a ride, tells him where to pick the person up, and maps out the route he should take to deliver people to their destinations.
He keeps his phone in a holder on his dashboard vent. He’s leery of the law’s impact.
“I’m not sure of the ins and outs of the new law,” he said. But he said he thinks he can obey it and still do his job. It takes one tap of finger to accept a call for service, he said, and he can type in the person’s destination address while parked.
Nevertheless, he said, “how are (police) going to tell if you swiped once?”
Teenager Carly Lederman, when told about the law this week, said her first concerns is over whether it inhibits her use of Spotify to access and change her music playlists while driving.
Sitting at Harv’s Car Wash in Sacramento this week, Lederman determined that it took four finger taps to activate her phone, call up Spotify, and choose a playlist. Once she has a playlist going, she said, she will be able to skip a song she doesn’t want to hear with one finger touch, but won’t be able to change to a new playlist while driving.
She said she appreciates the basic no-texting law, but questioned why the new law focuses on one area of distracted driving, while being silent on other areas. “People eat and drive too, and look down at their food,” she said.
Anne Cunningham of Sacramento typically links her cell phone to her car’s audio system when she gets in, so she can control it with a button on her steering wheel. “If I need to locate an address, I’ll pull over,” she said.
She likes the law because she says she sees to many people poking at their phones while driving, and considers it very dangerous.
“I see drivers all the time using their cell phones,” she said.
Midtown resident Lupe Nambo’s 19-year-old cousin was killed by a texting driver two years ago. Since then, Nambo said she puts her phone on “do not disturb” when driving so she is not tempted to answer a call or read an incoming text. She too listens to music on Spotify while driving, but sets her playlist beforehand and lets it run.
She said she sees plenty of drivers using their cell phones, which she said is particularly dangerous in a heavily pedestrian area like midtown – and hopes the new law will prompt more drivers to be minimize cell phone use.
“No matter how much people say they can multitask, it is hard to focus on two things at the same time,” she said. “It is a big distraction.”
The law says cell phones can be mounted in two spots on the windshield – either in a 7-inch square in the lower corner of the windshield on the passenger side or in a 5-inch square in the lower corner of the windshield to the driver’s left.
Drivers can also attach the phone holder to the dashboard in a spot where it doesn’t block the drivers’ view of the road or get in the way of airbags.
Tony Bizjak: 916-321-1059, @TonyBizjak
