Work continues on Valley Children's Modesto specialty care center

Fly high above the new Pelandale Specialty Care Center in Modesto Zara Arboleda of Valley Children's Healthcare discusses the new Pelandale Specialty Care Center being built in Modesto on Friday, June 8, 2018. Joan Barnett Lee ×

SHARE COPY LINK Zara Arboleda of Valley Children's Healthcare discusses the new Pelandale Specialty Care Center being built in Modesto on Friday, June 8, 2018. Joan Barnett Lee