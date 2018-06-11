Work continues on Valley Children's Modesto specialty care center

Construction on a 40,000-square-foot children's care center in north Modesto is nearing completion. The Valley Children's Specialty Care Center is the latest investment the Madera-based regional hospital has made in the Northern San Joaquin Valley. It will offer specialty health services, including cardiology, neurosurgery and orthopedics. Valley Children's has served Stanislaus County children since its inception in 1952. In 2002, the hospital opened its first outpatient care center in Modesto. The new Specialty Care Center will allow the more than 8,100 local patients to see their specialists closer to home, the organization said in a news release. The facility is expected to open early next year.
