Fly high above the new Pelandale Specialty Care Center in Modesto

Zara Arboleda of Valley Children's Healthcare discusses the new Pelandale Specialty Care Center being built in Modesto on Friday, June 8, 2018. Joan Barnett Lee
Health & Fitness

Work continues on Valley Children's Modesto specialty care center

By Joan Lee

jlee@modbee.com

June 11, 2018 04:22 PM

Construction on a 40,000-square-foot children's care center in north Modesto is nearing completion. The Valley Children's Specialty Care Center is the latest investment the Madera-based regional hospital has made in the Northern San Joaquin Valley. It will offer specialty health services, including cardiology, neurosurgery and orthopedics. Valley Children's has served Stanislaus County children since its inception in 1952. In 2002, the hospital opened its first outpatient care center in Modesto. The new Specialty Care Center will allow the more than 8,100 local patients to see their specialists closer to home, the organization said in a news release. The facility is expected to open early next year.

