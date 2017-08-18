Year’s first cases of West Nile virus confirmed in Stanislaus County

Two adults – a 53-year-old woman and 64-year-old man – are the first cases of West Nile disease reported this year by Stanislaus County health officials.
Both of the patients were stricken by the more severe neuroinvasive form of the illness, which often results in high fever, headache, tremors, muscle weakness, disorientation and encephalitis.
The county Health Services Agency did not say where the two individuals live. Their medical conditions were not released.
West Nile disease is spread by the bites of infected mosquitoes. Most people infected won’t have symptoms. About 20 percent will develop symptoms of fever, headache and fatigue lasting several weeks.
Fewer than 1 percent suffer from the life-threatening neurological form and may have long-term disabilities.
Health officials advised the public to take steps to avoid mosquito bites. The precautions include insect repellent, wearing clothing with less skin exposure, draining standing water around their homes and staying indoors in the morning and evening when mosquitoes are active.
We will have more on this story later today.
