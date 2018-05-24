Headed for high-flowing Stanislaus this weekend? Stop by fire station for life jacket

The Stanislaus River continues to run strong as Memorial Day approaches, prompting safety warnings for visitors — and a reminder about free life jackets.
Five stations in the Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District lend out the jackets all year. They can be used on the river or reservoirs.
The Stanislaus is at about 3,000 cubic feet per second from Knights Ferry on down because of releases from New Melones Reservoir. The increase serves in part to help young salmon get out to sea. It also is carrying out a water sale to West Side farmers by the Oakdale and South San Joaquin irrigation districts.
River managers urge people to visit Woodward Lake and Tulloch Reservoir, where the water is still. If they do want to go into the stream, they should watch their footing and take other precautions.
Life jackets can be reserved at 209-869-7470 and come in sizes from small child to adult. They can be picked up at:
- Station 26, 3318 Topeka St., Riverbank
- Station 27, 450 S. Willowood Drive, Oakdale
- Station 28, 325 E. G St., Oakdale
- Station 29, 17700 Main St., Knights Ferry
- Station 30, 13200 Valley Home Road, Valley Home
