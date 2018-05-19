Stanislaus County deputies arrest 11 in Turlock in online prostitution operation

Stanislaus County Sheriff's deputies made 11 arrests in Turlock in a planned operation targeting online human trafficking.
The arrests were made over several hours from Friday evening to about 3 a.m. Saturday at the Motel 6 on Walnut Road in Turlock, according to Sheriff's Sgt. Tom Letras.
Letras said sheriff's investigators in Patterson learned of a social media platform being used for human trafficking. They used the site to set up meetings at the motel and made a series of arrests there over the course of the night.
The 11 men and women were arrested on charges of prostitution and solicitation, as well as on a variety of warrants and drug charges, Letras said, with one person charged with pimping. The operation was led by deputies in Patterson with assists from deputies in Waterford as well as officers from the Turlock Police Department.
