Update: Police name husband as suspect in Modesto homicide; had previous charges

Police on Wednesday night said Kelvin Simpson, 51, is a suspect in the death of his wife, Shannon Kalia Simpson, at their home in northeast Modesto a day earlier.
The husband is believed to have fled the area following the death of his wife, 47, on the 1500 block of Coffee Villa Drive, the Modesto Police Department said.
Officers had responded to the home just after noon Tuesday to investigate a suspicious death and found the victim's body inside, police said. The cause of death has not been determined.
Stanislaus Superior Court records show that a Kelvin Lee Simpson in November 2016 pleaded no contest to a felony charge of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant. He was sentenced to probation and had a restraining order issued against him. He'd been arrested in July of that year.
Records also show that in September that year, he faced charges including attempted murder, inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant, assault likely to produce great bodily injury and threatening a crime with intent to terrorize. The case was dismissed in late November 2016.
Shannon Simpson worked for Kaiser Permanente, but a spokesman for the health care provider declined to say what she did.
Anyone with information about the case can call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.
