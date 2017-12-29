Woman killed by stray dog attack in south Modesto

A 56-year-old Modesto woman was killed by an apparent stray dog attack Thursday morning in south Modesto, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.
At 7:50 a.m. Thursday Stanislaus County Sheriff's deputies and emergency services personnel responded to a call for an unresponsive person on the 500 block of Crows Landing Road. When deputies arrived, they discovered the body of Deborah Onsurez of Modesto in the driveway of a residence.
Onsurez had severe injuries to her body and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the Sheriff's Department news release. Detectives were called out to investigate and the preliminary findings led them to believe she was killed by stray dogs.
Deputies and animal control officers searched several businesses in the immediate area, but no stray dogs were found. Authorities do not have any information on the breed or ages of the dogs involved. The Sheriff's Department is working with Stanislaus County Animal Services and the City of Modesto Animal Control to find the dogs responsible for the attack.
Deputies and animal control officers will be in the area of the attack on Crows Landing Road on Saturday to search for the stray dogs. They are asking for residents in the area to be careful and if you see stray, vicious or aggressive dogs in the area to stay away and call Stanislaus County Animal Services at 209-558-7387, the City of Modesto Animal Control at 209-552-2470 or the Stanislaus County Dispatch at 209-552-2468.
If you have any tips, you can leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636. Tipsters can also e-mail tips at http://www.modestopolice.com/CrimeStoppers, or text them to CRIMES (274637) by typing "Tip704" plus the message and be eligible for a cash reward
