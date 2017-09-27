Modesto will raise fares, change routes for city buses

Modesto Area Express riders will pay more to the ride the bus starting Feb. 1 after the City Council on Tuesday approved fare increases and changes to routes that officials say will improve service on popular routes will reducing service on routes with fewer riders.
The council vote was 7-0 and came after several members of the public said Modesto needs to do all that it can to expand service, especially to those who are too young to drive, the poor and others who don’t have a car. They also said more bus passengers will mean less air pollution.
The increases are $1.50 to $2 for a regular fare, while fares for students, seniors and the disabled will rise 25 cents. A day pass will increase from $3.25 to $4.
Modesto also will get rid of transfer slips that let passengers transfer from one MAX bus to another MAX bus at no cost. Transit Manager Adam Barth said the slips are being misused (for instance, people try to sell them), and passengers who need to transfer can buy a day pass.
Monthly passes also are increasing, from $49 to $58 for a regular pass, $38 to $48 for a student pass and $24 to $29 for a senior-disabled pass. But the monthly passes will be good for 31 days.
Modesto also will consolidate routes 21, 26 and 43 into two routes, routes 23 and 27 into one route, and restructure routes 24 and 34, and routes 28 and 31. Modesto will eliminate its Empire route.
MAX is required to get 20 percent of its funding through fares, with the rest coming from the state and federal governments. Barth said Modesto will fall below the 20 percent threshold without the fare increases.
The fare increases and route changes won’t take effect until Feb. 1 because Modesto needs time to consolidate and restructure the affected routes.
The route changes and fare increases can be viewed at www.modestoareaexpress.com by clicking on the “Proposed Route and Fare Change Information” link.
