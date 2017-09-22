Modesto-born filmmaker scores again with TV network

For a second year, short films created by a Modesto native and her husband will be aired on filmmaker Robert Rodriguez's ("Sin City," "From Dusk Till Dawn") El Rey Network.
The “Animation Edition” of the program "The People's Network Showcase" features 15 films that will be broadcast Sunday and also released digitally on El Rey Network’s YouTube page. The special showcases "stand-out rising independent filmmakers from around the world," according to the El Rey announcement.
Among them are Modesto-born-and-raised Lexie Findarle Trivundza and her husband, Nick Trivundza. They run Naissance, a studio they launched in 2009.
From El Rey, Here's a bit on each of the two Naissance shorts that will be shown Sunday:
"The Umbrella Factory": One evening, a traveler knocked upon the door of three unlucky brothers. Asking for a place to stay, as he has nowhere else to go, he offers them his magic talisman for payment in exchange for room and board. What the brothers learn is that the magic talisman is capable of granting three wishes, but be careful what you wish for.
"Little Red Riding Hood": The earliest versions of the classic folk tale Little Red Riding Hood is a story of cunning and wits pitting a young girl against a wolf. She doesn’t have any help. There’s no lumberjack coming to save her. Soon learning of her grandmother’s murder, she has to outsmart the wolf and escapes with her life in the dark of an old cabin.
Naissance also recently announced that its first feature-length film, "The West and the Ruthless," will be released Nov. 7 by Sony Pictures and 4 Digital on DVD, Blu Ray and digital download.
