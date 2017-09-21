Carjacking victim loses his best friend, too

A Turlock carjacking victim lost more than his vehicle Wednesday night; his dog was in the car when it was taken.
The victim was sleeping in the vehicle in the in the 100 block of D Street when he was woken by a woman pepper spraying him in the face, according to Turlock Police.
“The victim exited his vehicle in a panic in an attempt to wash out his eyes,” reads a report of the incident.
While the victim was out of the vehicle the woman got in and drove off.
The vehicle was found a few hours later in a parking lot off of South First Street but the victim’s dog, which was in the vehicle when it was taken, was no longer there. The vehicle's license plates and the victim’s possessions that were in the car were also gone.
The suspect has been identified through a photo lineup but has not yet been located.
