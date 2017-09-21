Badly injured woman pulled from burning vehicle after crash

A woman remained in the UC Davis Medical Center burn unit Thursday morning after being badly injured in a crash near Sonora on Wednesday.
A California Highway Patrol spokesman credited a couple of residents with "heroically" pulling the woman from her pickup truck as flames were building. "I felt the heat on my back," one of the rescuers, Trisha Berg, told The Union Democrat.
The crash occurred about 10:15 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 49 south of Springfield Road, just north of Sonora. A three-axle Peterbilt dump truck loaded with sand was heading north at about 45 mph, the CHP reported. A Ford F-250 pickup, southbound at an undetermined speed, crossed over the double yellow lines and struck the dump truck head-on.
The pickup sustained major damage and caught fire. The driver, alone in the Ford, suffered major injuries and, because of her burns, was flown to the medical center in Sacramento. She had not been positively identified as of Thursday morning. "We have spoken to the husband of the registered owner of the pickup and he will be going to UC medical center to see if he can identify the woman as his wife," said Faustino Pulido, public information officer for the Sonora Area CHP.
The driver of the dump truck, Modesto resident Larry Robinson Jr., 57, suffered minor injuries, the CHP reported.
The collision, which spilled the load of sand onto the roadway, had traffic detoured until Highway 49 reopened at about 2:50 p.m.
Pulido said drugs or alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash.
Berg, who lives near the scene, told The Union Democrat she head the crash and ran to it. "I know this road and how bad accidents can be on it," she told the newspaper. "I knew it was going to be bad."
