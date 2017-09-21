It's Batman's big day, but Harley's coming out to play

She already stole the show in "Suicide Squad," and now Harley Quinn is hijacking Batman Day.
For a fourth year, DC Entertainment is promoting Saturday as a special day to celebrate the Caped Crusader, Dark Knight, Gotham Guardian or whatever else fans call him. The first Batman Day, in 2014, marked the character's first appearance 75 years earlier.
This year, however, is the 25th anniversary of Harley Quinn, whose first appearance was in the "Batman: The Animated Series" episode "Joker's Favor" in September 1992.
The Batman Day 2017 logo shows the bat symbol overlaid by Harley Quinn's name, and the "Clown Princess of Crime" figures prominently in DC's events, deals, featured books, sweepstakes and online list of suggested ways to celebrate.
In Modesto, Barnes & Noble Booksellers and Bonanza Books & Comics, both on McHenry Avenue, are having Batman Day events Saturday. Barnes is offering a "buy two, get the third free" deal on all DC graphic novels, and giving customers one of three Batman Day special-edition comics.
Bonanza is "going all out," with more cosplayers than ever before, owner Jeff Allen said. Superheroes and their nemeses will appear between 10 a.m. and noon and include Batman, Deathstroke, Poison Ivy, Green Arrow, Wonder Woman, the Joker, Azreal, Zatanna, Nightwing, Batgirl, Green Lantern and Catwoman. And because it's her 25th anniversary, "you can expect lots of Harleys in attendance," Allen said.
Bonanza also will be giving away the three special-edition comics — a Harley Quinn title, a Batman title and a DC Super Hero Girls title. And with a new comic purchase, shoppers also will get a Batman or Harley Quinn mask. There are three versions of the paper Batman mask, representing different times in his history.
On its website, DC says of Harley Quinn's origin: "Dr. Harleen Quinzel was a promising psychiatrist assigned to Arkham Asylum, Gotham's home for the criminally insane. But after meeting the Joker, the young doctor became obsessed with the crazed criminal's warped mind. Sensing opportunity, the Joker manipulated her, driving his therapist so mad that he was able to control her. Harleen fell in love with the villain, broke him out of Arkham and devoted her life to making him happy and spreading his bloody brand of mayhem."
Despite the dark beginning, Harley has become a fan favorite. She's a popular cosplay and Halloween character, and even has a DC Super Heroes Girls doll marketed for age 6 and up.
Australian actress Margot Robbie played her in last year's "Suicide Squad" movie and, according to the Internet Movie Database (IMDb.com) is rumored to reprise the role in "Harley Quinn vs. The Joker" and "Suicide Squad 2."
