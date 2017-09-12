Update: Chain-reaction accident on Highway 132 causes broken arm, lesser injuries

A six-vehicle accident Tuesday on Highway 132 west of Modesto left one person with a broken arm and five others with minor injuries, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The 1:50 p.m. accident started when an empty concrete truck was eastbound and rear-ended a Dodge van that had slowed for traffic near Rosemore Avenue, Officer Thomas Olsen said. The van then went into the westbound lane and collided with a Chevrolet pickup truck, he said.
The concrete truck continued east and hit an eastbound Honda Civic that in turn rear-ended a Jeep sport utility vehicle, Olsen said. The Jeep then hit an eastbound Toyota sedan, he said.
Names and other details about the injured people were not available. They were treated at Memorial Medical Center and Doctors Medical Center in Modesto and at Emanuel Medical Center in Turlock.
Olsen said the accident did not involve alcohol or drugs.
