Storm lights up the night as it moves through Stanislaus

More Videos 0:09 Temperatures won't be as hot across Northern California this week Pause 1:07 A look inside Modesto PDs Real Time Crime Center 11:07 Police: 5-year-old found dead in attack that severely injured mother 2:38 DACA is 'being rescinded,' announces U.S. attorney general 1:03 Solar eclipse 7:50 Pigskin Postgame Wrap, Week 2 1:56 'It's now a new administration. Everything has changed.' 0:21 Hurricane Irma storm surge crashes through doorway in Anguilla 2:07 Folsom-Oakdale game highlights 1:13 California's Chief Justice tells ICE to stay out of courtrooms Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Huge lightning strike seen from Turlock Lightning put on a great show in parts of Stanislaus County on Monday night. This lightning strike was seen from a houser on Linn Court in Turlock. Lightning put on a great show in parts of Stanislaus County on Monday night. This lightning strike was seen from a houser on Linn Court in Turlock. Nicholas Cortez

Lightning put on a great show in parts of Stanislaus County on Monday night. This lightning strike was seen from a houser on Linn Court in Turlock. Nicholas Cortez