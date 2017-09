A pedestrian suffered moderate to serious after he was struck by a vehicle on 14th Street just north of D Street. According to Sgt. Derrick Tyler of the Modesto Police Department, the man was running across 14th Street when the vehicle, traveling west on D Street, turned north onto 14th and struck the man. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Tyler said it's early in the investigation so no fault has been determined at this point.