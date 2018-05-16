Modesto homeowners are transforming their front yards into concert stages. Here's why

SHARE COPY LINK Over 30 local bands took over 30 local Modesto porches for the first annual Porchfest Sunday, July 30, 2017. McClatchy mbicek@modbee.com

Over 30 local bands took over 30 local Modesto porches for the first annual Porchfest Sunday, July 30, 2017. McClatchy mbicek@modbee.com