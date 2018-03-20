Modesto singer heralded as 'American Idol' standout, headed to Hollywood next

She's going to Hollywood, and then some.
Modesto native Effie Passero impressed the "American Idol" judges enough to earn a unanimous ticket to Hollywood Week, the next step in the popular singing competition. The 26-year-old Downey High graduate's audition for the hit reality series aired last Sunday night on ABC.
Passero (who formerly went by the name Francesca Bavaro) sang an original song in front of the celebrity judges panel, which features soul legend Lionel Richie, pop superstar Katy Perry and country hitmaker Luke Bryan.
The judges were all smiles when Passero sang her composition, "Troubled Mind," and they gave her a standing ovation when it ended.
Richie, who Passero said in a recent interview with The Bee was one of her musical idols growing up, got out of his seat to check if the singer had an "extra volume knob" because of her powerful vocals. Perry tweeted out, "@effiepassero takes it up to 11!" after her performance.
On the show Perry also wondered aloud why the Townsend Opera alum and The Valley Talent Project winner, who moved down to Los Angeles last summer to pursue her music career, was working as an assistant property manager instead of performing every night. Bryan called her a "patriot missile" and they all agreed they couldn't wait to hear more.
Passero's performance also drew raves from national critics. Billboard magazine called her a series "standout" and said, "As she plays piano and puts her incredible pipes on full display with an original song, it's no challenge to mentally fast forward all the way to the night of the Idol finale, and see Effie standing in a downpour of confetti."
Entertainment Weekly called Passero's voice "insanely powerful" and the Vulture blog from New York Magazine said she unleashed a "vivid, Earth-opening vocal." The Hollywood Reporter described her as a strong technical singer who "brought a lot of emotion to her audition, too."
The show, which moved to ABC for its 16th season after two years years off the air, continues its auditions on Sunday. Then Monday will be the start of Hollywood Week, when Passero and the rest of the contestants should return to continue on in the competition. She is encouraging her friends and fans to use the hashtag #Effiesaurs to support her on social media.
