Time to take in a holiday show? Here’s where to be in Modesto

“The Nutcracker”
Straight up or with a twist, Central West Ballet has a “Nutcracker” for you. The Modesto ballet company again stages its Christmas tradition “The Nutcracker” with six production dates, plus one evening of its fizzy contemporary version, “The Nutcracker In Jazz.” The timeless story follows Clara, a little girl who receives a nutcracker on Christmas Eve and then dreams of fanciful and magical adventures.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Dec. 8 and 15, 2 p.m. Dec. 9-10 and Dec. 16; “Nutcracker in Jazz” is 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $20-$55; “Nutcracker in Jazz” $25-$75
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Holiday Table Viewing
The Modesto Garden Club continues its holiday tradition with the annual Holiday Table Viewing at Del Rio Country Club. More than 30 tables decorated by garden club members will be on view, all with a multitude of holiday themes using fresh flowers, personal china and holiday decorations. The event on Monday, Dec. 11, also includes light refreshments.
WHEN: 1-7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11
WHERE: Del Rio Country Club, 801 Stewart Road, Modesto
TICKETS: $10
ONLINE: modestogardenclub.org.
“’Twas the Night Before Christmas”
Gallo Repertory Theatre stages a show from playwright Ken Ludwig that adds some spunk to the holidays and a wild adventure to the North Pole. “’Twas the Night Before Christmas” is a comedic take on the classic Christmas poem, centering around 10-year-old Emily and her best friend Amos the mouse, who are both sad and confused that they did not receive a visit from Santa the previous year.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8, and Saturday, Dec. 9; 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, and Sunday, Dec. 10
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $10-$15
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
A Very Choral Christmas
The Gallo Center brings back a Christmas musical event that was so popular last season, two shows will be offered this year, each featuring five different local choirs. In all, 10 choirs will perform holiday favorites in a benefit for the downtown arts venue. The Christian Love Dancers and Dance Factory also will perform, and the finale will feature singing by the combined choruses.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 14-15
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $8-$15
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
A Christmas Sampler
A holiday music party returns to the Barkin’ Dog Grill in downtown Modesto with A Christmas Sampler. The festive event has been a musical kick off to the season since 1998 and this year features the Camaraderie Quintet, New Horizons Concert Band, NewHorizonsJazz, Gottschalk Music Center Concert Band and the Central Valley Brass.
WHEN: 5:30-10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8
WHERE: Barkin’ Dog Grill, 11th St., Modesto
ADMISSION: Free; canned food drive donations taken
CALL: 209-572-2341
“Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol”
Center Stage Conservatory offers a new take on Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” this season with the story of Jacob Marley’s behind-the-scenes efforts to save old Scrooge’s soul – and in the process, save his own. The comedic take follows Marley on his own journey in a tale about the human condition and the powers of redemption.
WHEN: 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m Sundays, through Dec. 17
WHERE: Moon & Sixpence Music & Art House, 500 9th St., Modesto
TICKETS: $10-$15
ONLINE: centerstagemodesto.com.
