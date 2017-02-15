Modesto’s State Theatre brings back Science on Screen

The State Theatre continues to make science entertaining – and more accessible – through an annual program that returns beginning Saturday.
The Science on Screen events pair expert speakers on a variety of science-based subjects with popular films that enhance each program. The historic downtown Modesto theater partners with Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory again this year to offer the four science presentations.
The free programs include scientists from LLNL who will talk about subjects such as three-dimensional printing, epidemics, forensic science and new elements. Students who attend the Saturday afternoon programs have an opportunity to earn extra classroom credits, receive LLNL swag and help win $500 to be used for equipment for their school’s science program.
As in the past, Science on Screen is part of an initiative funded through grants from the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, which the State Theatre received again this year.
The programs are an important part of the educational mission for the State Theatre, which also is working with the Stanislaus County Office of Education to present a science series of weekday programs for teachers and their students. Here’s a look at this year’s programs; all events begin at 2:30 p.m. and are admission-free:
▪ Saturday, Feb. 18: “3D Printing: From Imagination to Realization” with speakers: Eric Duoss, Ph.D.; Chris Spadaccini, Ph.D.; Julie Jackson; William Smith; and Melody Golobic. The afternoon’s film will be “Big Hero 6.”
▪ Saturday, March 18: “Reconstructing a Rabies Epidemic: Byte by Byte” with speakers Monica Borucki, Ph.D.; and Jonathan Allen, Ph.D. The film will be “Contagion.”
▪ Saturday, April 15: “Forensic Science In Crisis: How Proteins Can Help” with speakers Brad Hart, Ph.D.; Deon Anex, Ph.D.; and Katelyn Mason, Ph.D. The film will be “Gattaca.”
▪ Saturday, April 29: “Behold Livermorium: A Quest for New Elements” with speaker Dawn Shaughnessy, Ph.D. The film will be “Iron Man 2.”
