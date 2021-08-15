High School Football
Stanislaus District high school football schedule, Week 1
Week 1 (Friday, Aug. 20)
Weston Ranch at Davis (Gregori High)
Downey at Manteca
Enochs at Beyer (Johansen High)
Johansen at Modesto (Downey High)
Gregori at Buhach Colony
Merced at Central Catholic
Modesto Christian at Foresthill
Central Valley at Pitman (Turlock High)
Turlock at Rocklin
Sonora at Oakdale
Hilmar at Patterson
Orestimba at Rio Vista
Stone Ridge Christian at Waterford
Linden at Escalon
East Union at Ripon
Vacaville Christian at Denair
Sierra at Hughson
Riverbank at Millennium
Ripon Christian at Galt
Bye: Big Valley Christian; Ceres; Delhi
(Games start around 7 p.m.)
Week 2 (Aug. 27)
Rio Americano (Sacramento) at Downey;
Enochs at West (Tracy)
Gregori at Merced (Merced College)
Beyer at Modesto (Gregori High)
St. Francis (Mountain View) at Central Catholic
Amador at Ceres
Central Valley at Pacheco
Clayton Valley Charter (Concord) at Turlock
Delhi at Riverbank
Edison (Stockton) at Oakdale
Patterson at Manteca
Ripon at Sonora
Hilmar at Los Banos
Denair at Sparks
Escalon at Calaveras
Davis at Chavez-Stockton
Waterford at Big Valley Christian
Pitman at Lincoln-Stockton
Hughson at Orestimba
Ripon Christian at East Nicolaus
BYE: Modesto Christian, Johansen
(Games start around 7 p.m.)
