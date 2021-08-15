Modesto Bee Logo
The Modesto Bee Economic Mobility Lab Logo

High School Football

Stanislaus District high school football schedule, Week 1

Beyer coach Mike Young watches the defensive team during a pre-season scrimmage at Downey High School in Modesto, Calif., on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021.
Beyer coach Mike Young watches the defensive team during a pre-season scrimmage at Downey High School in Modesto, Calif., on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com

Week 1 (Friday, Aug. 20)

Weston Ranch at Davis (Gregori High)

Downey at Manteca

Enochs at Beyer (Johansen High)

Johansen at Modesto (Downey High)

Gregori at Buhach Colony

Merced at Central Catholic

Modesto Christian at Foresthill

Central Valley at Pitman (Turlock High)

Turlock at Rocklin

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Sonora at Oakdale

Hilmar at Patterson

Orestimba at Rio Vista

Stone Ridge Christian at Waterford

Linden at Escalon

East Union at Ripon

Vacaville Christian at Denair

Sierra at Hughson

Riverbank at Millennium

Ripon Christian at Galt

Bye: Big Valley Christian; Ceres; Delhi

(Games start around 7 p.m.)

Week 2 (Aug. 27)

Rio Americano (Sacramento) at Downey;

Enochs at West (Tracy)

Gregori at Merced (Merced College)

Beyer at Modesto (Gregori High)

St. Francis (Mountain View) at Central Catholic

Amador at Ceres

Central Valley at Pacheco

Clayton Valley Charter (Concord) at Turlock

Delhi at Riverbank

Edison (Stockton) at Oakdale

Patterson at Manteca

Ripon at Sonora

Hilmar at Los Banos

Denair at Sparks

Escalon at Calaveras

Delhi at Riverbank

Davis at Chavez-Stockton

Waterford at Big Valley Christian

Pitman at Lincoln-Stockton

Hughson at Orestimba

Ripon Christian at East Nicolaus

BYE: Modesto Christian, Johansen

(Games start around 7 p.m.)

Related stories from Modesto Bee
Profile Image of Quinton Hamilton
Quinton Hamilton
Quinton Hamilton covers high school sports for The Modesto Bee. He is a Southern California native and received his bachelor’s degree from Pacific Union College and a master’s in journalism from Quinnipiac University in Connecticut. Quinton has worked at the Record-Journal in Meriden and helped on projects at Hearst Connecticut.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service