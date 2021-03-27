Roundup: Oakdale beats Sierra, Central Valley and Ceres both win

Oakdale quarterback Jackson Holt makes a pass during the Valley Oak League game with Escalon in Oakdale, Calif., on Friday, March 19, 2021. aalfaro@modbee.com

Oakdale (2-0) remained undefeated with a 21-20 victory over Valley Oak League foe Sierra (1-1) on Friday at Sierra.

Senior running back Zeke Saffar had two rushing touchdowns for the Mustangs and junior quarterback Jackson Holt connected with junior running back Dion Suarez for a passing touchdown as time expired in the second quarter.

The second half was scoreless.

“It was a great team win,” Oakdale coach Trent Merzon said. “Defensively, the defensive line played well, especially (senior) Brandon Jeffrey.”

Turlock 74, Modesto 13: Turlock (2-0) sophomore J.T. Foreman II had a fumble return for a touchdown, punt return for a touchdown, and an interception in the win over the Panthers (0-2).

Ceres 12, Johansen 0: The Bulldogs are 2-0 for the first time in over 25 years. Johansen fell to 0-2.

Patterson 48, Pacheco 8: Led by senior running back Jordan Imada, who had over 200 rushing yards, Patterson (2-0) beat Pacheco (1-1) on the road.

Central Valley 13, Los Banos 12: The Hawks stopped the Tigers’ two-point try with 34 seconds left in the game, tackling Los Banos running back Logan Borchard short of the end zone to hold on to the victory.

Tigers quarterback Gael Castillo had pulled Los Banos (0-2) within 13-12 with a 1-yard touchdown run.

Senior Isaiah Hidalgo had a passing and rushing touchdown for Central Valley.

Julian Sanchez led the Los Banos defense with 15 solo tackles. Masten Milojevich and Joe Archutowksi both recorded 12 tackles for the Tigers.

-Shawn Jansen

James Logan 41, Davis 8: It was an eventful 24 hours for the Spartans as their game against Lathrop was canceled late Thursday due to a positive test within the Lathrop program.

Davis (0-2) and James Logan (2-0) scheduled their game early Friday morning and the Spartans traveled to Union City where they fell on the road.

“They are a legit Bay Area team,” Spartans coach Tim Garcia said. “The kids played their butts off. It was a great experience for our kids. I am very proud of them to have the courage and perseverance during adversity.”

James Logan led 20-8 after three quarters before mistakes became costly for Davis in the fourth.

Senior running back Jay Nglam had a rushing touchdown for Davis.

Hilmar 31, Buhach Colony 27: The Yellowjackets scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to erase a 10-point deficit, including an 85-yard scoring drive with just 50 seconds left in the game and no timeouts.

Hilmar quarterback Seth Miguel found Derek Taylor in the corner of the end zone for a 12-yard touchdown with 7.4 seconds left to give the Yellowjackets (2-0) a 31-27 lead. The Yellowjackets had to convert on a fourth-and-23 to keep the drive alive.

“Seth was on fire during that drive,” said Hilmar coach Frank Marques.

Miguel completed 13 of 25 passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns. He also added a touchdown on the ground.

Hilmar sophomore Cannon Irelan also returned a kickoff return 85 yards during the fourth quarter to help propel the comeback.

-Shawn Jansen

.Manteca 47, Ripon 28: The Indians (0-2) led 28-23 after three quarters but Manteca (2-0) senior running back Khalid Robinson had two rushing touchdowns in the Buffaloes’ 24-point fourth quarter.

Hughson 48, El Capitan 8: Senior quarterback Aiden Meyer had three passing touchdowns in the win for the Huskies (2-0) and senior wide receiver Nolan Rawe had a rushing and receiving touchdown.

Weston Ranch 26, Denair 6: The Coyotes (0-1) fell at home to the Cougars (0-1).

Orestimba 53, Riverbank 0: Senior quarterback Anthony Casillas had four touchdowns (three passing and one rushing) in the Warriors’ win over the Bruins on Thursday. Orestimba is 2-0 while Riverbank is 0-2.

It’s the fourth straight year Orestimba started the season 2-0.

Through two games, Orestimba junior wide receiver Jayden Vargas has 5 receptions for 198 yards and three touchdowns.

Linden 34, Big Valley Christian 6: Senior Zachary Aloisio had an interception return for a touchdown in the loss on Thursday for the Lions (0-2).