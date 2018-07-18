Humboldt State drops its football program. Impact felt in Stanislaus, Merced counties

Ja’Quan Gardener likely will go down as the greatest running back — and maybe player — in the history of the Humboldt State football program.

Its a great title to have for the school’s all-time leading rusher and scorer. It’s just not one he wanted cemented so soon.

“Having records that will stay there because nobody will ever have a chance to break them ... it’s bittersweet,” he said.

Gardner spoke Wednesday morning, a day after Humboldt State announced it was dropping its football after this upcoming season.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The loss of the historic Lumberjacks program that began in 1924 was felt in the Stanislaus District.

Adam Herrera, who played at Los Banos High, is entering his redshirt sophomore season with the Lumberjacks. Chris Quirarte, a Buhach Colony running back, signed a letter of intent this year to attend the school. Gregori’s Evan Camarena announced in March that he committed to the school.

Quirarte said he chose Humboldt State over a few out-of-state NAIA schools because of its rich history, how the program was run and the community support.

“I wanted to feel that fan base,” he said. “It’s disappointing.”

He said over the next few weeks — before fall football camp begins Aug. 6 — he’ll decide whether to stay at the school and transfer out after the season or immediately begin looking for another four-year school or junior college.

“I can get my tape here or somewhere else,” he said by phone from the campus, where he’s been working out and meeting with position coaches.

In its announcement Tuesday, the school said it would honor scholarships for eligible players through the 2018-19 season. Coaches will assist players looking for other programs. Players will be released from their commitment at the end of the season.

Quirarte said he’ll make his decision with the help of his family.

“My parents said it’s my decision, and whatever I do, they’re behind me 100 percent,” he said.

Meanwhile, Adam Herrera, a former Los Banos High standout, said he already had made the decision to play one more season at the school before transferring out in search of more playing time at his safety spot. He’s hoping to be at another four-year school by next spring.

He had just finished working out Tuesday morning when he got called into the coach’s office.

He said he had an inkling the end of the program was near. The school and athletic department had to trim budget. Loyal fans in the community helped raise, by some estimates, nearly $400,000 to keep the program afloat. But in the end, it wasn’t enough.

Gardner, who played there from 2014 to 2017, said he loved being a member of the Lumberjacks. Saturdays were special to him at the 6,000-seat Redwood Bowl in Arcata.

“The experience was like no other,” he said. “The guys with the chainsaws being fired up when you’re running out of tunnel and after every touchdown. ...”

And Gardner scored a lot of them.

In addition to his school rushing records for a game (313), a season (2,266) and a career (5,426), he also holds records for touchdowns in a season (25) and career (93) and for points scored in a career (450). He’s tied for TDs in a game (five, twice).

In fact, all of the records he holds are by a large margin.

Gardner, who lives in Chowchilla and works in Modesto at Bonsu Elite Athletics, said he heard the rumors last season about the possible end to the program, but “we focused on what we could control. We tried not to think about it.”

“I met a lot of friends there and the community was supportive,” he said. “It was a great experience.”