High school sports get the green light from the state. Here’s when events could start

Brianna Personius of Sonora heads down the slope toward the three-mile mark during the girls D-IV race in the California state cross country championships at Woodward Park in Fresno on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

High school sports have officially returned in Stanislaus County. But there are still some measures to be taken before any competitions take place.

After Gov. Gavin Newsom lifted California’s stay-home order, Monday, some sports competitions in the purple tier were allowed to begin immediately. Like much of the state, Stanislaus County is assigned to the purple, or most restrictive, tier for COVID-19 cases.

The only season one - typically, fall - sport that is allowable under the purple tier is cross country; athletic directors and coaches have begun preparations for holding meets within the next couple of weeks.

One big question that looms is how athletes will get physical exam clearances.

The first high school sporting event in the Sac-Joaquin Section since last March was held Monday at Union Mine High School in El Dorado County with Bradshaw Christian, El Dorado, Oak Ridge and the host Diamondbacks all participating.

“We needed to get kids moving again, active,” Union Mine Athletic Director Matt Ray said in an interview with the Sacramento Bee. “Kids are taking the brunt of not having sports. This is the first sanctioned event in all these months. It’s crazy to even say it out loud because it’s been so long. Kids everywhere have been so gritty, showing up every day ready.”

Under the guidelines created by the CIF and National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS), cross country meets will look different than years past. Here are some of the recommendations:

Organizers should consider using staggered, wave, or interval starts (a local coach suggested zigzag starts last week)





Masks shall be used at all times by individuals in attendance other than when competing.





Consider widening the course to at least 6 feet at its narrowest point.





Do not shake hands before or after the race/events.





Turlock High girls cross country coach JoAnn Davison said it will be an “adjustment” to the potential new racing conditions but her team has adapted to them during their recent conditioning sessions, which began in mid-January.

“I have seen kids from several Modesto kids training on their own down at Dry Creek trail in Modesto,” Davison said. “The kids will be as ready as can be.”

Davison said league contests will come back first before possibly invitationals.

While some sports are allowed, others including baseball, basketball, and football are not allowed unless Stanislaus County gets into a less-restrictive tier with fewer than 7 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents.