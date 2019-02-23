They had their number. Weston Ranch beats Central Catholic in section title game.

For most of the season, Central Catholic showed why it was one of the top boys basketball teams in the area.
On Saturday, the Raiders were searching for their fourth straight Sac-Joaquin Section title.
Standing in their way was a talented Weston Ranch team that pretty much had its way with the Raiders during Valley Oak League play — a 61-56 victory over Central on Jan. 10 and a 61-39 rout on Jan. 29.
The result Saturday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento wasn’t much different as the 33-1 Cougars beat Central 67-40.
“They are tough to deal with and things started to happen for them and it was a momentum thing in the first half,” Raiders coach Mike Wilson said. “In the second half, our guys abandoned ship on our game plan.”
Central Catholic led 13-9 after the first quarter due to superb defense from seniors D’Angelo Bellamy and Charles Hallmon. Both had three rebounds and affected the Cougars’ shot with their length.
In the second quarter, Bellamy picked up his third foul with five minutes left and Hallmon got his third just a few minutes later.
With two of the Raiders (23-9) biggest players (Bellamy is 6 feet, 2 inches and Hallmon is 6-5) forced to the bench, the Cougars attacked the basket and knocked down three 3-pointers in the final three minutes as they led 29-23 at half.
“Part of the foul trouble had to do with the effort,” Wilson said. “You aren’t screening guys out and you are in a bad position defensively so you are fouling on the rebounds.”
Weston Ranch (31-1) took the game over in the third, outscoring the Raiders, 22-4. Weston Ranch had multiple second-chance possessions that ended with made 3-pointers and the Raiders couldn’t respond.
“We need to get back into what we are supposed to be doing,” Wilson said. “You can’t sit here and pout, you can’t just live on this game.”
Central Catholic will find out its CIF State Tournament opponent on Sunday.
Raiders junior guard Dayton Magana led all scorers with 18 points while Weston Ranch had four players in double figures with sophomore Mi’Son Coilton leading the way with 15 points and 13 rebounds.
