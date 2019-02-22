It was just “one of those games.” Turlock Christian boys hoops falls in section title.

The Turlock Christian High boys basketball team has gone on an incredible journey this year.
Seeded eighth in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI playoffs, the Eagles needed double overtime in the opening round to beat Alpha Charter, then went on the road in back-to-back games to beat No. 1 seed Stockton Christian and No. 4 Big Valley Christian.
The journey had a sour halt on Friday afternoon as the Eagles fell to Vacaville Christian, 58-45 in the title game at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. It was VC’s first title since 2011 while the Eagles were making the boys team’s first title game appearance.
“We gave them too many second-chance points,” Turlock Christian coach Travis Thompson said. “With a good team like that it’s hard to come back when we spot them 10 points and then when we aren’t making shots, it makes for a hard day.”
The Falcons had 17 offensive rebounds and Turlock Christian shot 37 percent from the field including 3-for-20 from beyond the arc.
“We got great looks and they didn’t fall,” Thompson said. “Sometimes that just happens.”
Vacaville Christian (14-16) jumped out to a 8-2 lead early in the first and led 12-6 after one. The Falcons led 27-17 at halftime.
In the third, Turlock Christian started on a little run before a cold streak had VC leading by 13 after three.
Senior forward Aman Aujla had 14 points and eight rebounds for the Falcons while senior guard Zack Silva had 13 points for Turlock Christian (17-14).
Friday was also Turlock Christian’s lowest scoring output since January 15.
“I think a lot of people define the winners and losers by the scoreboard and how we define winner is someone who never gives up and our journey is a perfect example of that,” Thompson said.
