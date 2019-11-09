College Sports Modesto area Scores, Stats | Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019

LOCAL

Basketball

College Men CCAA/PacWest Challenge

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Stanislaus 81, Holy Names 75

Stanislaus 34 47 — 81 Holy Names 39 36 — 75

Stanislaus State (2-0) - Scott, Darius (5-7, 8-9) 19; Faniel, Vida (8-10, 2-4) 19; Davis, Ty (5-7, 8-14) 18; Francois, Xavier (5-8, 3-4) 13; Salgado, Luis (2-2, 0-0) 4; Lavender, Fred (1-6, 1-2) 3; Campbell, Frankie (1-1, 0-0) 3; Zecic, Benno (1-1, 0-0) 2; Thomas, Brandon (0-4, 0-0) 0; Browne, Cameron (0-0, 0-0) 0; Ballungay, Kainoa (0-0, 0-0) 0. Totals: (28-46, 22-33) 81.

Holy Names (0-2) - Sanders, Jewels (8-15, 2-3) 25; Fuller, Rob (6-14, 4-4) 18; Fini, Cameron (3-9, 3-4) 10; De Corsi, Justice (1-4, 0-0) 2; Odom, Zamaria (0-2, 0-0) 0; Chambers, Justin (5-12, 2-4) 14; Green, Aidan (1-1, 1-2) 3; Dennis, Anthony (0-5, 2-2) 2; Tecle, Bymnet (0-0, 1-2) 1; Edwards, Tommy (0-1, 0-0) 0; L'Allier, Mitch (0-0, 0-0) 0. Totals: (24-63, 15-21) 75.

3-Pt. Goals: Holy Names 12 (Sanders 7); Stanislaus State 3 (Campbell, Faniel, Scott). Rebounds: Stanislaus State 37 (Francois 10); Holy Names 22 (Chambers, Dennis 5). Assists: Holy Names 14 (Fuller 6); Stanislaus State 12 (Davis). Blocks: Stanislaus State 5 (Davis 2); Holy Names: None. Steals: Stanislaus State 9 (Salgado 3); Holy Names 8 (Sanders 4). Team Fouls: Holy Names 25, Stanislaus State 21. Technical Fouls: Francois (Stan). Fouled Out: None. At: Oakland.

Late Nov. 8 Stanislaus 87, Notre Dame de Namur 75

Stanislaus 42 45 — 87 Holy Names 39 38 — 77

Stanislaus State (1-0) - Davis, Ty (6-15, 6-6) 19; Francois, Xavier (6-10, 6-7) 19; Faniel, Vida (3-9, 4-4) 13; Salgado, Luis (4-7, 2-3) 12l; Scott, Darius (1-7, 2-2) 5; Lavender, Fred (3-5, 3-5) 9; Thomas, Brandon (3-7, 0-0) 7; Ballungay, Kainoa (1-1, 1-1) 3; Campbell, Frankie (0-0, 0-0) 0; Browne, Cameron (0-1, 0-0) 0. Totals: (27-62, 24-28) 87.

Notre Dame de Namur (0-1) - Thompson, Trevor (7-16, 3-4) 24; Singh, Ajay (5-9, 3-4) 13; Fisher, Cameron (3-8, 0-1) 8; Shackleford, Lovevelle (3-6, 0-0) 8; Snyder, Carl (2-4, 0-0) 4; Jones, Charles (4-6, 0-0) 10; Baity, Stephen (2-4, 2-3) 7; Green, Neil (1-1, 0-0) 3; Lister, II., Alton (0-0, 0-0) 0; Andersen, TJ (0-0, 0-0) 0; Furgerson, Jake (0-1, 0-0) 0. Totals: (27-55, 8-12) 77.

3-Pt. Goals: Notre Dame de Namur 15 (Thompson 7); Stanislaus State 9 (Faniel). Rebounds: Notre Dame de Namur 32 (Shackleford 9); Stanislaus State 31 (Salgado 8). Assists: Stanislaus State 15 (Francois, Thomas 3), Notre Dame de Namur 14 (Shackleford 9). Blocks: Stanislaus State 1 (Salgado); Notre Dame de Namur 1 (Shackleford). Steals: Stanislaus State 7 (Faniel, Francois 2); Notre Dame de Namur 4 (Fisher 2). Team Fouls: Notre Dame de Namur 25, Stanislaus State 17. Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: None. At: Oakland.

Nonconference Late Nov. 8 Modesto JC 74, Merritt College

Modesto 31 43 — 74 Merritt 44 22 — 66

Modesto Junior College (1-1) – Amrit Dhaliwal 21, Tommy Williams 15, Brandyn Waterford 15, Crenshaw 6, Greenlee 5, Prevost 4, Van Der Hoek 4, Anderson 2, Starks 2. Totals: (25, 12-17) 74.

Merritt College (0-1) – Jonnathan Moreno 20, Jared Bailey 12, Mekhi Dees 9, Scott Avery 7, Rashid Potter 7, Carlton Hoyle 6, Devin Pierce 5. Totals: (22, 15-27) 66.

3-pt. Goals: Modesto JC 12 (Dhaliwal 5); Merritt College 7 (Moreno 4). Rebounds: Modesto JC 42 (Anderson 10). Blocks: Modesto JC 8 (Anderson 7). Assists: Modesto JC 13 (Waterford 5, Dhaliwal 4). Team fouls: Merritt College 20, Modesto JC 18. Fouled out: Potter (MC).

College Women Nonconference

NW Nazarene 76, Stanislaus 63

Stanislaus 12 15 15 21 — 63 Nazarene 29 14 14 9 — 76

Northwest Nazarene (1-1) - Jenkins, Erin (8-12, 2-4) 19; Albrecht, Avery (5-13, 2-2) 14; Valles, Marina (4-6, 3-4) 11; Emerson, McKenna (3-8, 0-0) 7; Eubanks, Clare (0-3, 3-4) 3; Pinson, Jordan (4-9, 0-0) 11; Hanson, Haley (2-6, 0-0) 6; Gall, Nicole (2-3, 1-2) 5; Clark, Emma (0-6, 0-0) 0; Wessels, Zoe (0-1, 0-0) 0; Salisbury, Ellie (0-1, 0-0) 0; Sampson, Jamella (0-0, 0-0). Totals: (28-68, 11-16) 76.

Stanislaus State (0-2) - Taylor, Kaleigh (9-16, 1-3) 19; Davis, Kyanna (2-8, 6-8) 11; Baylon, Angelica (0-2, 2-4) 2; Livingston, Brittney (1-5, 0-0) 2; Keding, Caitlin (0-4, 2-2) 2; Toler, Lauren (2-16, 3-4) 8; Green, Jayla (3-5, 1-3) 7; Pilot, Taylor (1-3, 4-6) 6; Hansen, Ashley (1-4, 0-0) 3; LaComb, Elissa (1-1, 1-2) 3; Moore, Lizzie (0-1, 0-0) 0. Totals: (20-65, 20-32) 63.

3-Pt. Goals: Northwest Nazarene 9 (Pinson 3); Stanislaus State 3 (Davis, Hansen, Toler). Rebounds: Northwest Nazarene 53 (Albrecht 10); Stanislaus State 41 (Davis 9). Assists: Northwest Nazarene 16 (Valles 7); Stanislaus State 10 (Livingston, Pilot 3). Blocks: Northwest Nazarene 5 (Eubanks 3); Stanislaus State 3 (Green, Livingston, Toler). Steals: Stanislaus State 16 (Davis 5); Northwest Nazarene 13 (Valles 7). Team Fouls: Northwest Nazarene 23, Stanislaus State 22. Technical Fouls: Keding (Stan). Fouled Out: None.

Late Nov. 8 Cen. Washington 85, Stanislaus 76

Stanislaus 15 8 27 26 — 76 Cen. Wash. 20 20 23 22 — 85

Central Washington (1-0) - Flores, Kaelie (6-10, 7-8) 22; Phiakhamngon, Brianna (3-8, 11-13) 18; Pana, Alexis (5-10, 3-4) 14; Shaw, Taylor (5-10, 0-0) 13; Bowman, Samantha (3-5, 4-4) 10; Brown, Symone (1-1, 1-2) 3; Stephens, Taylor (1-2, 1-2) 3; Maeda, Tori (1-3, 0-0) 2; Troy, Jenna (0-1, 0-0) 0. Totals: (25-50, 27-33) 85.

Stanislaus State (0-1) - Davis, Kyanna (8-15, 2-3) 22; Baylon, Angelica (2-7, 4-4) 9; Keding, Caitlin (1-8, 0-0) 3; Moore, Lizzie (1-1, 1-2) 3; Toler, Lauren (0-5, 1-2) 1; Taylor, Kaleigh (11-17, 2-7) 24; Green, Jayla (3-3, 0-1) 6; Pilot, Taylor (1-7, 2-4) 5; Livingston, Brittney (1-6, 1-6) 3; Hansen, Ashley (0-2, 0-2) 0; LaComb, Elissa (0-0, 0-0) 0. Totals: (28-71, 8-22) 76.

3-Pt. Goals: Central Washington 8 (Flores, Shaw 3); Stanislaus State 7 (Davis 4). Rebounds: Central Washington 50 (Bowman 12); Stanislaus State 30 (Livingston 7). Assists: Stanislaus State 18 (Baylon 6); Central Washington 17 (Pana). Blocks: Central Washington 4 (Flores 2); Stanislaus State 1 (Baylon). Steals: Stanislaus State 13 (Baylon 4); Central Washington 7 (Pana 4). Team Fouls: Stanislaus State 28, Central Washington 22. Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: None.

Cross Country

College NCAA West Regional Championships Division II

At Ash Creek Preserve, Monmouth, Ore.

Men

Team Scores (Top 3 Automatically Qualify For NCAA Championships): Chico State 43, Cal Poly Pomona 115, Cal State San Marcos 121, Stanislaus State 135, Western Washington 139, Biola 167, UC San Diego 199, Alaska Anchorage 216, Simon Fraser 243, Academy of Art 260, Humboldt State 326, Northwest Nazarene 330, Western Oregon 357, Cal State East Bay 405, Notre Dame de Namur 443, San Francisco St. 451, Central Washington 465, Concordia-Irvine 496, Seattle Pacific 514, Saint Martin’s 523, Cal State LA 546, Alaska 571, Fresno Pacific 625, Cal St. Monterey Bay 628, Azusa Pacific 636, Hawaii Pacific 653, Concordia (Ore.) 784, Montana State Billings 787.

Top-10 Finishers: 1. Josh Litwiller, CSUSM, 29:54.4; 2. Trad Berti, CSUC, 26:56.7; 3. Aren Johnson, UCSD, 29:57.4 (Automatic Nationals Individual Qualifier); 4. Gabe Plendcio, BIOLA, 30:01.2 (Automatic Nationals Individual Qualifier); 5. Wyatt Baxter, CSUC, 30:02.4; 6. Joseph Macareno, STAN, 30:03.2; 7. Daniel Tull, HSU, 30:10.6; 8. Felix Kemboi, UAA, 30:11.9; 9. Wesley Kirui, UAA, 30:13.4; 10. Eamon Smythe, CPP, 30:14.3.

Stanislaus State: 6. Joseph Macareno, 30:03.2; 22. Tomas Huerta, 30:38.7; 29. Cristhian Macias, 30:49.6; 36. Andrew Vazquez, 31:01.0; 42. Alexies Reynoso, 31:06.2; 51. Carlos Mendoza, 31:21.4; 116. Caleb Ko, 32;42.9.

Women

Team Scores (Top 3 Automatically Qualify For National Championships): Chico State 75, Northwest Nazarene 134, Cal State East Bay 142, Alaska Anchorage 146, Seattle Pacific 153, Cal Poly Pomona 168, Western Washington 175, Cal State San Marcos 234, Stanislaus State 238, Simon Fraser 243, UC San Diego 256, Fresno Pacific 334, Humboldt State 360, Biola 368, Concordia-Irvine 390, Academy of Art 432, Western Oregon 437, Central Washington 471, Cal State LA 496, Notre Dame de Namur 517, Azusa Pacific 556, Cal State Monterey Bay 597, San Francisco St. 617, Sonoma State 700, Concordia (Ore.) 731, Saint Martin’s 755, Montana State Billings 771.

Top-10 Finishers: 1. Emmah Chelimo, UAA, 20:22.4 (Automatic Nationals Individual Qualifier); 2. Dania Holmberg, SPU, 20:49.5 (Automatic Nationals Individual Qualifier); 3. Olivia Willett, SFU, 20:51.6 (Automatic Nationals Individual Qualifier); 4. Nancy Jeptoo, UAA, 20:53.0 (Automatic Nationals Individual Qualifier); 5. Destiny Everett, CSUC, 20:56.2; 6. Grace Knapp, WOU, 20:57.4; 7. Nancy Juarez, STAN, 20:57.9; 8. Kate Lilly, SPU, 20:59.4; 9. Talia Swangler, CSUC, 21:03.6; 10. Angelina Ronquillo, CSUEB, 21:03.6.

Stanislaus State: 7. Nancy Juarez, 20:57.9; 43. Makaelyn Bickel, 21:53.9; 45. Dede Salcedo, 21:57.9; 74. Teresa Castillo, 22:17.0; 80. Ruth Blanco, 22:23.8; 101. Isabel Mendoza, 22:36.8; 127. Megan Oblin, 23:05.0

SOCCER

College Men CCAA

Stanislaus 2, East Bay 1

Stanislaus State (4-13-0, CCAA 1-11-0) - Goals: Miguel Galdamez (11:14); Jack Montejano (78:09). Assists: Joseph Mayorca (Erick Anaya). Goalie - Saves: Justin Motzkus 6.

Cal State East Bay (6-9-3, CCAA 5-6-1) - Goal: Zack Mason (56:55). Goalie - Saves: Juan Diego Escalante 1.

Cautions and Ejections: 60:24 (Yellow), #5 Carlos Amaya (Stan) 85:15 (Yellow), #5 Carlos Amaya (STAN) 85:15 (Red), #5 Carlos Amaya (Stan) 85:15 (Yellow), #16 Michael Francisco Ajoleza (CSUEB).

College Women CCAA

Stanislaus 2, East Bay 1

Stanislaus State (14-4-0, CCAA 8-4-0) - Goals: Sadie Ortiz (56:45); Daisy Martinez (74:17). Assists: Ilena Rivera; Micaela Brewer. Goalie - Saves: Alyssa Herrman 4.

Cal State East Bay (6-9-3, CCAA 5-6-1) - Goal: Chace Miguel (87:59). Goalie - Saves: Jordan Smith 5.

Cautions and Ejections: 49:59 (Yellow), #12 Riley Spitzer (CSUEB).

Volleyball

College CCAA

Stanislaus 3, Chico 0

(26-24, 25-22, 25-20)

Stanislaus State (15-8, CCAA 10-6) - Kills: Marshall, Mya 14. Aces: Hernandez, Krista 2. Blocks: Wilson, Jordon 6. Assists: Eatmon, Eyriana 25. Digs: Hernandez 13.

Chico State (13-11, CCAA 9-7) - Kills: Keeve, Makaela 12. Aces: Wright, Kim 4. Blocks: Shepherd, Grace; Keeve 1. Assists: ONO, Brooke 30. Digs: Fogel, Brooke 16.

Water Polo

High School CIF-Sac Joaquin Playoffs

Boys

Late Friday Matches

Division I - Quarterfinals: Rio American 16, Turlock 6

Division II - Quarterfinals: Buhach Colony 9, Merced 8; Rodriguez 8, Pitman 5.

Semifinals, Wed. Nov. 13 - Tokay HS: No. 6 Buhach Colony at No. 2 Rodriguez, 12:45 p.m.

Division II - Quarterfinals: No. 1 El Capitan 18, No. 8 Amador 1; No. 4 Beyer 6, No. 5 Nevada Union 3; No. 3 Sonora 11, No. 6 Ripon 5; No. 2 Oakdale def. No. 7 Dixon.

Semifinals, Wed. Nov. 13 - at Tokay HS: No. 4 Beyer vs No. 1 El Capitan, 9 a.m.; No. 3 Sonora vs. No. 2 Oakdale, 10:15 a.m.

Girls

Tuesday, Nov. 12 Matches

Semifinals, at Johansen HS

Division II: No. 3 St. Mary’s-Stockton vs No. 2 El Capitan, 12:45 p.m.

Division III: No. 4 Dixon vs No. 1 Sonora, 9 a.m.; No. 3 Kimball vs. No. 2 Ripon, 10:15 a.m.

Boys Division II Late Nov. 8

Beyer 6, Nevada Union 3

Beyer (19-6) - Goals: Jacob Pfanenstiel 4, Emiliano Ortega-Morales, Aidan Rake.

Nevada Union (12-13) - Goals: Rive Fredricks 2, Kaden Fredricks.