Warrior Weekly: Former Stan State two-sport athlete heading into CCAA Hall of Fame

The California Collegiate Athletic Association has selected six former student-athletes and coaches from across the state to be inducted into the CCAA Hall of Fame as members of the Class of 2019.
Among this induction class, selected from a prestigious pool of candidates, is Joel Stallworth, who played basketball and ran track at Stanislaus State from 2004 to 2007.
The fifth class of inductees increases the CCAA Hall of Fame to 28 members from 13 current and former member institutions.
The 2019 class honors women’s track and field athletes Petra (Juraskova) Babbitt from Cal State LA and Chanel Parker of Cal State Dominguez Hills. Cal State San Bernardino volleyball player Samantha Middleborn and Chico State men’s soccer star Chris Wondolowski round out the student-athletes with fabled Humboldt State softball coach Frank Cheek rounding out the honorees.
“The 2019 CCAA Hall of Fame class is an extremely impressive group of former student-athletes along with a legendary coach,” remarked CCAA commissioner Mitch Cox. “The five student-athletes in this induction class have represented not only their schools regionally and nationally with distinction, but in some cases, our country on the international stage. “
Stallworth, a two-sport athlete, was a solid basketball presence, but shined on the Turlock track. Playing basketball from 2004-06, he averaged 11.7 points and 5.7 rebounds a game. He moved his attention to sprinting in 2006 and 2007, when he earned All-American status and was named West Region Outdoor Track Athlete of the Year in 2006, and West Region Indoor Track Athlete of the Year in 2007.
In both 2006 and 2007, he won three titles at the CCAA Championships, racing to the top of the podium in the 200 and 400 meters, and well as competing with the winning 4x400 meter relay team. Stallworth never lost a race at the CCAA Championships during his two seasons for the Warriors.
Stallworth holds Stanislaus State outdoor track records in the 200 meter dash (20.80 seconds) and 400 meter dash (45.40), as well as the indoor record in the 400 meter run (47.31). After graduating from Stanislaus State, Stallworth was a qualifier in the 400 meters in the 2008 IAAF World Championships in Spain, where he received a gold medal as a member of the winning 4x400 meter relay team.
Inducted in the Stanislaus State Hall of Fame in 2016, Stallworth volunteers in the Los Angeles community, assisting in various projects that range from feeding the homeless with Motivate and Empower to working with Leap, a program with a focus to bring art back to students in an after-school setting.
Stallworth is the second Warrior to be enshrined into the CCAA Hall of Fame. Shannon Donnelly (women’s basketball) was a part of the induction class of 2016.
The CCAA Hall of Fame was created during the 2013-14 academic year, in conjunction with the celebration of the conference’s 75th anniversary. Past inductees are:
Class of 2014: Nicole Duncan Chance, Cal State LA; Bob Hiegert, CCAA, Cal State Northridge: Carmelita Jeter, Cal State Dominguez Hills: Darlene May, Cal Poly Pomona: Kim Morohunfola, Cal State San Bernardino: John Scolinos, Cal Poly Pomona
Class of 2015: Rudy Carvajal, Cal State Bakersfield; Sonja Garnett, San Francisco State; Michael Krukow, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo; Ruth Van’t Land-Parkes, Cal Poly Pomona: Gary Torgeson, Cal State Northridge
Class of 2016: Angela Collins, Cal State Northridge: Julia Cuder, UC San Diego; Shannon Donnelly, Stanislaus State; Joseph Patrick Douglass, Cal State Bakersfield; Jarin Todd, Sonoma State; Kathy Welter, Cal State Bakersfield
Class of 2017: Cecilia Barnes, Cal State Bakersfield; Kevin Gallaugher, Cal State Dominguez Hills; Lance Harter, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo; Debra Larsen, Cal Poly Pomona; Karen Miller, Cal Poly Pomona
Class of 2018: None
