Local Digest: Stan State gears for CCAA tourney in Turlock; Hilmar nabs No. 1 seed

The Stanislaus State women’s volleyball team did its part on Saturday night.
Thanks to their five-set victory over Chico State, the Warriors will take part in their own party when the school plays host to the three-day California Collegiate Athletic Association tournament beginning Thursday at the Turlock campus
The Warriors, who clinched the conference’s No. 3 seed, will open the tournament on Thursday at noon against No. 2-seed Cal Poly Pomona at Fitzpatrick Arena.
Making that possible was a thrilling 25-22, 25-17, 14-25, 20-25, 15-10 Senior Night victory over the Wildcats on Saturday.
The Warriors entered the match needing a victory to clinch a playoff spot. A loss would have triggered a few different postseason scenarios that could have left them on the sidelines while eight teams play for the conference crown on their court.
However, senior Ramey Gardner wouldn’t have any of it, picking up nine of her team-high 21 kills in the fifth set after the Warriors won the first two sets, only to lose the next two. The teams were tied at 9-9 when Gardner, a Gresham, Ore., native, took control.
Sierra Adams had 10 kills and Jordan Wilson nine, Breanna Cannon tacked on 46 assists and Tracy High graduate Chesley Berry had 12 digs for the Warriors (14-11), who finished the regular season with a four-game winning streak.
Thursday’s schedule: Cal Poly Pomona-Stanislaus State, noon; Cal State San Marcos-Cal State East Bay, 2:30 p.m.; Cal State LA-Cal State Monterey, 5 p.m.; San Francisco State-Cal State San Bernardino, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday’s winners will play in the Friday semifinals at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and those winners wil play for the title Saturday at 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Fresh off a Sac-Joaquin Section title, the Hilmar High volleyball team received a No. 1 seed for the CIF Northern California Playoffs and with it, a bye in the first round.
Pairings were released on Sunday afternoon, and five Stanislaus District teams received bids.
While the tournament starts Tuesday, Hilmar won’t play until Thursday when they host the winner of the Notre Dame-Stuart Hall match.
In Division II, Central Catholic, which lost to Vanden 25-19, 21-25, 25-21, 25-20 on Saturday night in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III title game, received a No. 14 seed and will travel to San Mateo to face Aragon on Tuesday night.
In Division V on Tuesday at 7, No. 4 Ripon will host Berean Christian, No. 6 Escalon will host Skyline and No. 13 Le Grand will travel to Washington Union.
MJC CROSS COUNTRY: The Modesto Junior College men’s cross country team finished sixth in the Northern California championships at Shasta College to qualify for the State Meet on Nov. 17 at Fresno’s Woodward Park.
For the Pirates, Cameron Duquette, a Modesto High graduate, finished the 4-mile course in 22 minutes, 0.8 seconds to finish 18th. Right behind him was former Panther Leo Pando (22:01.9).
Also on the team heading to Fresno: Lionel Orhiere (22:29.2, 37th, Sierra High); Andrew Keyes (23:21.8, 54th, Enochs); Emmanuel Chavez (23:54.8, 68th, Riverbank); Justin Nieves (25:42.0, 93rd, Downey); and Ishmael Ramirez (26:13.2, 89th, Manteca).
The women’s team finished eighth and didn’t qualify. However, Aryana Perillo, a Modesto High gradudate, finished the 5k course in 21:32.5 for 20th place and qualified as in individual.
