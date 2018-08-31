Modesto Junior College football gears up for tough schedule

After a disappointing 6-5 season last year, Modesto Junior College football opens its 2018 season on Saturday at 6 p.m. against Laney College.
Laney was the Valley League Conference champion last year but has moved to the Bay 6 Conference when league realignment was announced on May 9.
“The hardest part about the first game is we don’t get to watch any film on them and they don’t get to watch any on us,” Pirates head coach Rusty Stivers said. “It’s kind of like a free-for-all. I really think the team that makes the least amount of mistakes will be the one that comes out on top.”
Stivers, who is entering his third year as head coach at MJC, said his team is “lacking experience” but they return both starting safeties, including sophomore Trae Nichols (Modesto), who had five interceptions last year. Sophomore running back Devan Bass (Pitman), who was third in the state with 20 rushing touchdowns and fifth with 1,326 rushing yards, also returns.
“We only have three returning starters on offense and three on defense,” Stivers said. “The defense seems to be pretty fast but we are lacking depth.”
MJC has two huge returnees on the offensive line with sophomore Brandon Johnson (6-foot-4, 350 pounds) and sophomore Blake Evans (6-foot-6, 330 pounds). Alabama asked for film on Johnson last week, Stivers said at the Modesto Quarterback Club lunch on Monday.
“They are massive,” Stivers said. “The tackles are back but the inside guys are lacking experience.”
Sophomore Broderick Medrano (Oakdale) returns and could be in for a big season with the departure of Mustafa Johnson, who is now at the University of Colorado and listed as a starter for the Buffaloes’ opener against Colorado State.
“He is a pain in the butt and he isn’t as built as Mustafa but he is just as effective,” Stivers said.
The Pirates have a brutal schedule as they face four teams ranked in the top 10 by California Community College Athletic Association: No. 2 San Mateo, No. 4 America River, No. 8 San Francisco, and No. 10 Laney.
“Our trainer, who has been here for 44 years, said this is the toughest schedule he has seen since he’s been here,” Stivers said.
MJC lost to Laney 40-33 last year.
“They are very aggressive,” Stivers said. “They make plays on your sidelines and they will take chances. You have to take care of the ball and make them pay for their aggression.”
SCHEDULE
9/1 vs Laney, 6 p.m
9/8 at Sierra, 1 p.m.
9/15 at San Francisco, 1 p.m.
9/22 vs American River, 6 p.m.
9/29 vs San Mateo, 6 p.m.
10/13 at Sequoias, 7 p.m.
10/20 vs West Hills Coalinga, 6 p.m.
10/27 at Fresno, 1 p.m.
11/03 vs Sacramento City, 6 p.m.
11/10 at San Joaquin Delta, 1 p.m.’
TICKET PRICES
General- $9
Seniors, Veterans- $5
Children ages 7-10- $3
Children under 7- FREE
All games will be live-stream at www.norcalsportstv.com.
