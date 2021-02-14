Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor | Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021: Mayor-elect Sue Zwahlen thanks Modesto

Mayor-elect Zwahlen thanks Modesto

I want to thank the people of Modesto for your support in electing me as your next mayor. I am deeply humbled by this honor and will work to maintain your trust. Our success on election night would not have been possible without the enthusiastic, unwavering support of my husband and family, who were there for me every step of the way. I am also grateful to the hundreds of volunteers who made our victory possible by putting up signs, dropping off fliers, writing letters, making donations, and calling and texting their friends and neighbors to help put us over the top.

As mayor, I will represent all the people of Modesto, regardless of their political affiliations, religion or ethnicity. I truly believe working together — with more transparency and responsiveness to all residents and neighborhoods in our city — is the best way to move Modesto forward. I will do my best to meet the expectations and live up to the trust that voters have placed in me.

Sue Zwahlen, Modesto

Not my mayor

The worst thing just happened in Modesto: Sue Zwalen was elected as mayor. Listening to her on the radio has convinced me her ideas and lack of knowledge about government are appalling. People need to stop electing Democrats to any position. To do so is like rubbing hot embers into your eyes.

We need conservative leadership in the Valley. Conservative ideas are proven to work. As bad off as California is we don’t need to make it worse.

Charlie Leffingwell, Modesto

Voters don’t trust elections

Once again I see how The Modesto Bee is clueless as to the pulse of the community.

The lack of voters in the runoff election of Modesto mayor is not about timing, but the lack of credibility and integrity in all elections. The 2020 presidential election was plagued with questions and theories with little or no answers. Election laws were changed. Mass mail-out ballots were implemented. Counts were suspicious. The lack of voter participation in the Modesto mayor runoff is an example of the nation’s lack of confidence in any election.

James Garcia, Modesto

Share the shots

I’m on the COVID vaccine path with my second shot due sometime around Feb. 22. My wife, at 61, is too young. With all the reported refusers who are otherwise eligible, couldn’t their doses be made available to those who want it but are otherwise ineligible?

William Conrad, Turlock

Let kids play football

Re “Club football coming to Central and Northern California” (Page 1B, Feb.7): I shook my head incredulously reading this article. It states, “the science around the spread of the coronavirus says this: Hold off.” I’d like to read the science that the reporters are looking at and balance it against the hundreds of actual real-world high school, college, and pro football games that have been played over the last six months and have led to no mass COVID-19 outbreaks among players or fans.

We’re almost a year into the COVID-19 crisis and don’t need to rely on theoretical science any longer when there’s real world examples out there. Let the kids play football and quit publishing straight news articles that are intended to keep people in a state of hand-wringing fear.

Ryan Dziadosz, Modesto

What’s the holdup?

What is happening with the Dos Rios park located at the confluence of the Tuolumne and San Joaquin rivers? The California state bond act in 2002 was supposed to purchase land and create parks for recreational use. Over the years, many improvements have been made; trees were planted and plans were made for parking and picnicking. But nothing has been done for awhile.

So what is going on? Farming is still going on as it has been for years, and no improvements have been made. Have the voters been misled?

Frank Ramczyk, Modesto

Shame on COVID victim

Re “Renter sues Escalon mayor over eviction amid COVID” (Front Page, Feb.5-6): I am taken back by the gall of Mr. Refuerzo to sue both the mayor and the landlord. On the cover photo I see a single, well-dressed, able-bodied male in a clean and nicely decorated room. While I have sympathy for Mr. Refuerzo’s bout with COVID, how can he justify not paying rent to a 96-year-old woman? Does he think that this lady should have to let him live there rent-free because he had COVID? The law may allow this but is it morally right? This lady may depend on the rent to feed herself and pay her bills. This 29-year-old is essentially stealing and he wants the community’ sympathies? He should be embarrassed.

My suggestion for Mr. Refuerzo: Get a job (or two), deliver pizzas, flip burgers, bag groceries. These are low-paying jobs and you will have to work many hours but at least it is respectable.

Melissa Lathrop, Turlock

A case for diversity

There’s so much confusion and conflict about equality and social justice. And it’s getting us nowhere. Why? Because Almighty God created us all. He made us in different colors, shapes and features. Why? Because he loves diversity. He made us all different on the outside like he made the flowers, animals, fruits, plants, and so on. He made them all pretty to look at. He gave us this wonderful array of people to enjoy. And then he said I want you to love them all.

So the only source of equality is a loving god. And if you continue to try to kick him out of this country and listen to mere men tell you how to get there, we won’t.

Richard Oliver, Modesto

Keep nuts off the ground

Re “Grants to growers can help reduce dust during nut harvest” (Page 4A, Feb 11): The technology to go nearly dustless has been with us since the beginning of almond harvesting here in the valley 60 years ago. Back then nuts were knocked onto canvases attached to long, low profile trailers. Back then, that called for a lot of bodies and lots of manpower. But jump forward a few years and you had peach harvesting equipment that had mechanical trailers with roll out tarps. No blowers and no pickup machines needed, nuts do not touch the ground.

David L. Johnson, Waterford