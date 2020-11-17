Letters to the editor | Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020: Kudos to City of Modesto, but not Trump

Kudos to City of Modesto

I would like to commend the City of Modesto for the recent Shred Event on Nov. 7.

During these past months of staying at home, many people have wisely used this time to sort through numerous letters, files, statements etc, and have discarded accordingly. The problem then arises as to how to safely and securely dispose of the paper piles.

The shred event was the answer to the problem! The actual process was handled efficiently and effectively with hardly any wait time involved. I hope that there will be more events like this in the future, as they are a benefit to the entire community.

Kathy Beck, Modesto

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Learn to lose graciously

As a kid playing sports, it became obvious at a young age that there is a winner and a loser whether a tennis or soccer match. At the finish, if you lost, two things happened. You graciously congratulated the winner, and then continued on to improve your skills so next time you might be the victor. It’s called good sportsmanship. Even today in some high-profile sporting contests, the result may come down to one play and a controversial referee call. Nevertheless, the verdict is accepted on the spot. It’s called good sportsmanship.

Democracy depends on norms and the smooth peaceful transition of government when a new president is elected. This is the glory of our United States. Character and decency matter. Unfortunately, the current administration has taken unsportsmanlike conduct to a new and toxic level. On Nov. 3, the voters spoke. There is no denial. You are out of the game. Now be a good sport. Stop attacking the referees and get off the field.

Robert LeFevre, Modesto

Goodbye to the worst president

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

President Donald Trump, cowboy up and admit defeat. Stop whining about the election. You lost. The people have spoken. We won’t have lies anymore. We won’t have all those tweets anymore. You have been evicted. Come Jan. 20, 2021, honesty will finally be back in the White House. You have been the worst President we ever had. You will go down in history as a bully, a bigot, character attacker and, of course, a liar.

You have handled the pandemic terribly. You have been giving us falsehoods about COVID-19 and I believe you don’t care. You are to self-centered. All you care about is yourself. Good-bye Dictator Don. Good riddance to bad rubbish.

Roland Sarchett, Modesto

Don’t wait to get flu shot

The availability of the flu vaccination is very good news, Just as important is getting your shot soon. With the holidays and COVID-19, why would so many people wait?

Even if the flu shots are not 100% effective, they are protective and reduce the severity and length of time you may have the flu. Why wait or take a chance with your health and your families health?

Usually the vaccination cost is covered by medicare or other insurances. With COVID-19, and the arriving holidays, get your shot now!

Ernie Seppi, Modesto

We’re missing that sparkle

I wonder how many more times I will get to see the sparkle in the eyes of humanity?

Lately, our eyes have been filled with despair, anger and hate.

We seem to have lost our hope, peace and a sense of well-being for ourselves, others, and the world as a whole.

Battling depression most of my life, is it just myself that has lost the ability to see past the doom and gloom of living?

Or has humanity lost the desire to climb to the mountaintop?

Danny Dean, Manteca