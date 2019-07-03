Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor | Friday, July 5, 2019: Census, Trump and North Korean DMZ visit

U.S. Census must count everyone

We are pleased that the U.S. Supreme Court has rejected the effort to add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census. This question would inevitably suppress the Census response among immigrant households, exacerbating under-representation that already exists in many communities.

Our work is not done. Just raising the specter of the citizenship question has generated fear and confusion among people already afraid of harassment or immigration enforcement. Even though we, at least for now, have the right result from the Supreme Court, we must still step up and work hard to ensure all our residents are counted and feel connected and welcome. State government and philanthropy are working together to help every Californian get counted because the Census is so important for our political representation in Congress, for fully funding health and social programs, and for helping everyone feel like they are a visible part of their community.

Richard Thomason, Policy Director, Blue Shield of California Foundation

Please don’t waste our money

President Trump has to have a $90 million fly-over to celebrate our country’s birth, that he says will show our military strength. Maybe — whoops, no maybe; he’ll definitely stand there saluting for a picture op.

How about using that $90 million that you will bill to our country’s taxpayers to build some facilities; add staff, doctors; buy food, soap, toothbrushes and meet the desperate needs of the immigrant children and their parents being held in substandard conditions, literally cages that no human being, especially in this country, should be subject to?

Shame on you, President Trump. Your vanity knows no end; your love of country is love of self.

Barbara Porter, Groveland

Where was important news?

Re “Trump smiles with North Korea, threatens Iran” (Page 5A, July 2): The first time a sitting United States President has crossed the Korean DMZ since the end of the Korean War in 1953, and The Modesto Bee puts it on page 5?

More than 36,000 U.S. troops died in the three-year conflict, including those listed as missing in action. Close to 7,700 U.S. troops remain unaccounted for from the Korean War, and about 5,300 of those were lost in North Korea. The DMZ is where the armistice was signed in 1953, and is where the two countries hold meetings and negotiations. No other U.S. president has done what President Trump just did in more than 75 years, yet The Modesto Bee buries such an historic event in a small article on page 5? So much for unbiased reporting of the news.

Chris Fuzie, Modesto

Time for a top change

At the G20, The Donald was with Putin and he didn’t tell him not to hack our elections, he just said, “Don’t meddle in the election,” then he laughed. Is this being presidential? I don’t think so. He still won’t blame (Saudi crown prince) MbS for the killing of a journalist even though our own CIA said he did. And now Donnie has four new best friends, all dictators: Putin, Xi Jinping, MbS and Kim.

His meeting with Kim was just a photo-op. He is running for re-election and needs more publicity. The meeting won’t change his favorable rating among U.S. citizens. His administration has seen so many changes, it’s hard to keep up. We all know he is a compulsive liar, a con man. If I were a Republican, I would be embarrassed to say so. It is time for a change. We just can’t have four more years of Tweets, giving people nicknames, lying, cuddling up to dictators and being non-presidential.