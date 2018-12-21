Letters to the Editor, Jan. 4, 2019 | What’s going on with our garbage?

Why isn’t our garbage picked up?
2019 a fresh start for the New Year! Ronald Court had a wonderful Christmas! Gilton Waste Management gave us all the gift of no garbage pick-up.
Our normal pick up should’ve been Friday, Dec. 28th. When it wasn’t picked up, neighbors start calling Gilton. The reply: “Oh, this is the first we have heard of a non-pick up in your court.”
Soon, we gathered to compare stories. We shared the customer service phone number (527-3781, ext. 2). Customer service commented, “as soon as the driver finishes his normal route, he will be by and do your pick up.” Or, “Driver will be by today before 4 p.m.”
Now it’s New Year’s Day. Trash is stacking up the sides of the garbage cans. And Gilton is closed today. Our always tidy court looks like a dump.
This is not a gift the “we” were expecting. If someone in Gilton management is reading this, help with the trash clean up. All would truly appreciate the kind gesture that we pay for every month!
Melanie Blankenship, Modesto
Time for MAGA party to end
At the end of WW2, the Nazi Party was banned in Germany. It was the right thing to do.
In two short years, Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” efforts have reduced the once proud Republican Party to a front for a nationalistic, alt-right, anti-democratic, racist and homophobic MAGA party. Americans deserve a president, not a right-wing despot who fires cabinet members on a whim, mocks our heroes and ideals and has made a complete farce of what the presidency should be. America deserves a president who is not a blithering twit who sees America as just “another business venture.”
The Republican Party needs to rid itself of this cancerous growth and ban the MAGA party. It can be done.
When this is done, American citizens can once again hold their Republican or Democrat heads high.
Brooks Judd, Turlock
Turn to God to get his blessings
The bright shining experiment that believes “all men are ... endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights” penned into the Bill of Rights seems to have been a figment of wishful thinking. Ancient Israel provides an example. With deep conviction the people told Moses they would do all God commanded. When that people obeyed their Creator’s commands, they enjoyed many blessings.
In time, they came to believe they were wiser than God and suffered dire consequences. Today, the mention of a Creator is forbidden in schools, replaced by the theory of evolution. Every man that does not learn from his mistakes is bound to repeat them. Rejection of an Almighty Creator dooms the nation.
Anthony R. Stonich,
Oakdale
