Letters to the Editor | Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018

Voting to help all students succeed
Success for all is a motto I have seen Scott Kuykendall demonstrate for more than decade in his roles in public education. The breadth of his experience qualifies him to become the next superintendent of Stanislaus County Schools. Scott has had a major impact through the educational options he has provided for students who do not fit the one-size-fits-all educational model.
Scott has started innovated vocation programs to prepare young and adult students to contribute through productive and rewarding careers. The programs he began and oversaw have become models.
Area employers offer many of the students jobs even before they complete their programs. This is a benchmark for both students and the effectiveness of these programs. Scott will continue to meet the challenges ahead and offer innovative ways to prepare all students for success. For many, this might mean a higher degree, a return to education through vocational training, or earning a high school diploma as an adult. A vote for Scott Kuykendall means a vote for the success for all in Stanislaus County.
Richard Shahbazian, Hughson
Schools need help; yes on D & E
I wish I could take you on a tour of campuses in the Modesto Elementary School District. Most were built over 50 years ago to house far fewer students. Student safety was not as pressing; traffic not as heavy. It was safe for kids to walk to school. District personnel work diligently to keep up with maintenance, yet funds are not available to bring campuses up to today’s health, safety and education standards.
Please read both bond measures carefully. A complete list of project categories is listed! Every campus will receive much needed upgrades and improvements. The oldest sites will require major reconfiguration to improve traffic safety and single-entry access. Specific projects will include replacement of outdated portables, new cafeterias and modernizing junior high science labs. The greatest needs will be addressed first.
I attend monthly construction committee meetings, witnessing the planning and foresight given to maintenance and construction spending. Without an infusion of bond money, the district will never be able to implement modernization on aging campuses! The allocation of D and E funds will be transparent. Projects will be approved in public board meetings. A citizens’ oversight committee will ensure funds are spent as promised.
Our students deserve to learn in up-to-date classrooms on well-maintained, safe and secure campuses. Vote yes on D and E!
Chad W. Brown, Board Member, Modesto City Schools
Jackson best for Turlock schools
I am proud to support Mary Jackson for the Turlock Unified School District Board of Directors. As a Vietnam veteran, former teacher and principal in the district, I admire those who dedicate significant parts of their lives to public service. Mary has served as a member of the Turlock City Council, PTA, Salvation Army board member, Turlock Certified Farmers Market board member, at the Carnegie Arts Center and the We Care Homeless Shelter.
Most importantly, Mary is a mom. Her three girls attend Turlock schools, so Mary is uniquely qualified to represent parents and students on the school board. As an experienced teacher, she knows what goal-oriented education looks like. We have passed two school bonds in Turlock, and Mary’s experience with budgets give her insights necessary to make sure our tax dollars are well spent. Join me in electing Turlock’s Mary Jackson to represent Area 4 on the school board.
George King, Turlock
Harder won’t help protect water
I do not agree with The Bee’s endorsement of Josh Harder. He is, as the Bee said of Michael Eggman two years ago, “woefully unqualified.” Yet, The Bee endorsed him! Jeff Denham has done much for all of us and is in a position to do more. Harder is little more than the latest carpetbagger sent by Nancy Pelosi! First was the astronaut, then the beekeeper.
If you value our water rights for agriculture, vote for Jeff Denham. He even went against his party for the Dreamers, though the DACA people’s problem rest on the shoulders of their parents!
Gene Dias, Modesto
His words, votes don’t match
Jeff Denham has voted with the Republicans in Congress 97.8 percent of the time. He publicly said he was not going to vote against the Affordable Care Act and within a week he voted to do the opposite – end the ACA. He voted with the Republicans when they gave huge tax breaks mostly to the wealthiest Americans.
Mitch McConnell has stated the huge deficit created by the lost revenue from the tax breaks will have to be paid for by reducing Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security. I have no doubt Denham will say he wants to protect Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security, but will again – like the other 97.8 percent of the time – vote with his Republican colleagues. That’s why I’m going to vote for Josh Harder; you just can’t trust that Denham will do what he says he will do.
Paul Kantro, Modesto
Denham’s mailers crude, juvenile
We have been receiving glossy campaign literature from candidates for the last month or more. The ones from Jeff Denham’s campaign are becoming increasingly offensive, containing lies, half-truths, name-calling and unflattering characterizations of his opponent, Josh Harder.
Today, I got the most offensive one yet. It portrays Harder in a white coat and rubber gloves with a crude quote. I question the unethical approach used by Denham’s campaign or the groups that support him. Resorting to bullying tactics, name-calling and altering photos to show Harder in unflattering ways tells me that the Denham camp cannot find policy issues on which to challenge Harder. Harder’s fliers contain references to Denham’s voting record, not character slurs.
I am tired of the lack of civility, unethical behavior and crude language from politicians. Denham, please stop sending childish, crude campaign fliers to me and conduct your campaign in a respectful manner.
Bonnie Jones-Lee, Oakdale
Damrell gets it, and gets my vote
The State Water Resources Control Board proposal to increase water releases into the Tuolumne, Stanislaus and Merced Rivers by 40 percent will be a devastating blow to the city of Modesto and Stanislaus County. Tuolumne River water is crucial to residents, farmers and current and prospective employers. If the reductions are enacted, thousands of jobs will be lost and potential employers who need water to do business will look elsewhere. Those already here might leave.
I asked Frank Damrell about using drip irrigation, flood irrigation to recharge groundwater and catch basins. He is well versed on all them. Frank is standing with other local leaders who say “Hell no!” to the state water grab, and banding across party lines to stop it. I want that kind of commitment in my elected officials. Let’s elect Frank to the board of supervisors, where he will stand up for us! Sound like a plan?
Susan Martin, Modesto
Withrow will keep his promises
Terry Withrow will continue fighting to keep Stanislaus County’s ag economy strong. He promotes sustainable growth by infilling cities. He helped us form the Wood Colony MAC, giving our farming community a greater voice. Withrow is in favor of safer Highway 132 infrastructure while fighting to deter sprawl around Wood Colony.
His opponent, Tony Madrigal, is falsely campaigning to save Wood Colony and Salida. I was there when Madrigal voted twice targeting Wood Colony and Salida for unwanted sprawl by Modesto. Madrigal said “It’s just dirt” in reference to our rich soils. He claims to cut wasteful spending, yet nothing could be more wasteful than destroying our agriculture economy. We don’t want to be the next San Jose!
Madrigal has received thousands of dollars from the building industry, eager to pave over Wood Colony. Don’t be fooled! Vote for Terry Withrow in District 3.
Lina Alldredge, Modesto
