This is why proposed Stanislaus River water sale makes good sense 

State water officials should approve a plan to sell up to 100,000 acre-feet of Stanislaus River water to thirsty buyers on the Valley’s west side and south of the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta.

The $40 million deal could fall apart if the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation succeeds in blocking it. The California State Water Resources Control Board should reject the Bureau’s interference for several solid reasons.

First, this drought-relief proposal rightly would bring $20 million each to the Oakdale Irrigation District and the South San Joaquin Irrigation District. Proceeds would help the water agencies continue to upgrade canals and equipment, allowing them to conserve more water in the future.

Second, that water is desperately needed by farmers in areas with less reliable water sources. Some are our own people in the Del Puerto Water District and the West Stanislaus Irrigation District.

“These are our friends, and those guys are hurting,” said Tom Orvis, OID chairman, in an interview. Other buyers likewise are members of the San Luis & Delta-Mendota Water Authority, stretching toward Fresno and Bakersfield.

Third, the water is not needed by customers of OID and SSJID, a region including Riverbank, Oakdale, Escalon, Ripon, Manteca and Tracy. Although the drought is crippling farm operations up and down California, OID and SSJID growers will have enough for their needs, thanks to years of watchful stewardship.

Fourth, the water to be sold can’t be banked in New Melones Reservoir for use in future years, because of the way water rights are structured for OID and SSJID (it’s different for the Modesto and Turlock irrigation districts and their Don Pedro Reservoir on the Tuolumne River). “Use it or lose it” is the mantra often quoted by OID and SSJID, and selling water elsewhere falls under “use it.”

Fifth, whatever water OID and SSJID can sell is water that parched farms don’t have to pump from aquifers to keep their orchards and crops alive. Preserving precious groundwater is a top priority for all agencies.

Sixth, at least some water leaders with nearby irrigation districts in Modesto and Turlock have told The Modesto Bee that they don’t object to OID and SSJID benefiting from this transfer.

Although MID and TID are not as water-rich as their neighbors to the north, they’re still better off than many others in California. Customers in MID and TID expect to receive 36 and 34 inches of water from the Tuolumne, respectively, while those hoping to buy from OID and SSJID are getting nothing this year from the federal Central Valley Project.

Modesto, Turlock lend moral support

“If reasonable water needs of our basin are met, it’s public-spirited to sell to others,” said the MID Board’s John Mensinger, of the proposed sale.

The TID Board’s Michael Frantz said, “Going forward, I hope there will be opportunities to make surplus water available between local agencies as well.” That is an excellent idea.

Seventh, the water transfer allows a like amount of cold water to be held in other reservoirs like Oroville and Shasta for release in the fall, helping spawning salmon return to rivers from the ocean.

OID and SSJID must deliver on public promises not to hurt local growers’ wells and their access to aquifers by excessively pumping district wells to keep canals charged.

Unfortunately, the Bureau — which operates New Melones Dam and controls releases — is a formidable opponent. In the past five years, the Bureau’s interpretation of a 1988 agreement spelling out water rights on the Stanislaus has questioned how such transfers affect federal water projects, and SSJID General Manager Peter Rietkirk said it’s unknown whether the Bureau has enough sway to kill the proposed sale.

The Water Resources Control Board should recognize the public value in moving water from places that have it to places that don’t, especially in a bruising drought. It’s good policy, it benefits all involved and it makes sense.