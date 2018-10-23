How kicking up your heels can help victims of violence

Oprah Winfrey, a famously self-proclaimed shoe-aholic, once said, “I still have my feet on the ground, I just wear better shoes.”
I’m not sure whether my feet are especially grounded, but the idea of better shoes really resonates with me. For many the road to hell is paved with good intentions. I fear my path is going to be paved with shoes.
For others, though, shoes can actually facilitate their good intentions.
The Haven Women’s Center of Stanislaus has two major fundraisers each year – both involving shoes. The most famous is Walk a Mile in Her Shoes, during which men put on some very pretty high heels and try to navigate a mile of Modesto’s streets. The other is this Kick Up Your Heels.
Haven has assisted almost 3,000 survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence (and their families) this past year alone, and the funds raised from these events are utterly critical in Haven’s mission to continue providing these services in Stanislaus County.
Kick Up Your Heels is the sister event and precursor to the annual Walk a Mile fundraiser. The gala even will be Oct. 25 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at The Century, on 10th Street in Modesto.
At Kick Up Your Heels, there will be a celebration and recognition of local attorneys who have offered pro bono services to Haven clients. Rebecca Roberson, Andrea Fatone, Michael Kalanta and Angelica Anguiano are the honorees.
Haven will also be celebrating the retirement of long-time board member Wanda Bonnell, who has served on Haven’s board since 2013.
Mattea Overstreet will be providing entertainment and there will be a “shoe-centric” raffle which includes a veritable paradise of opportunities to snag the ultimate pair of shoes – which happens to be my lifelong quest. For me, this is the perfect occasion to grab a pair of shoes and offer badly-needed support to an agency that has provided services and assistance to countless victims in this region since 1977.
I firmly endorse the belief that “if you give a girl the right shoes, she can conquer the world,” as Marilyn Monroe once said.
Kick Up Your Heels is always a lot of fun while at the same time offering education regarding and insight into the plight of victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. As these issues have been spot lit in the nightly news for the past year, this event is a timely opportunity for Haven to educate our community about the services it provides.
To “Kick up Your Heels,” you can buy a ticket for $40 prior to the event ($45 at the door) by calling Denise Hecht at 209 524-4331. If shoes aren’t your thing, you can still call and simply make a donation.
Kathleen Rowe-Glendon is a former Bee visiting editor and a community activist. Email columns@modbee.com.
