National Weather Service extends heat advisory for Modesto through Thursday

Late Labor Day morning, hours before the temperature reached a predicted high of near 99 degrees, north Modesto residents get in a neighborhood ride and drive. jfarrow@modbee.com

A National Weather Service heat advisory for the Valley, from north of Redding to south of Merced County, has been extended until Thursday because of triple-digit highs and warm overnight lows.

For Modesto, highs are predicted to be near 101 degrees Tuesday and near 102 Wednesday and Thursday. Overnight lows are expected to be in the low 70s.

The advisory was issued because there is an increased chance of heat stress or illnesses to people and animals. Residents are advised to stay hydrated and avoid strenuous outdoor activities between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The temperatures are rising as air quality in Stanislaus County on Labor Day is unhealthy for sensitive groups, according to the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District.

Tuesday’s forecast high of near 101 is well above the historical average of 90 degrees for Sept. 7, according to Modesto Irrigation District weather data. The hottest temperature for the date in Modesto was 105 degrees, recorded last year and in 2008 and 1998, according to MID.

Friday, the daily high is expected to be near 98, and Saturday should be near 93.

After an overnight low of 64 expected for Saturday, Sunday should reach near 88.